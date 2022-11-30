PORDENONE. Final sprint for the winter title, a race in which Pordenone wants to get to the position it is in now. That is, from first in the standings. Four rounds to be played at the halfway point and the green lizards, after the draw with Pro Sesto, have every intention of returning to victory today (Wednesday 30 November) with Pro Patria, expected at Teghil at 2.30pm.

The success would be important to consolidate the lead and find themselves in a strong position with three stages from the end of the first leg. It’s true that the winter title doesn’t give any prizes, but it’s equally true that beyond the facade phrases every team that aspires to finish in front of everyone aims to end the first part of the season in the lead.

Furthermore, Pordenone wants to put pressure on their rivals, who will be busy in the late afternoon or tomorrow: an important aspect, if only because Renate, Feralpisalò and Lecco, thanks to their respective successes last Sunday, closed in, moving three points leaders while Vicenza, capable of beating Arzignano in the derby, brought its gap to four lengths. «We want to get back on the road to success – said Mimmo Di Carlo in the press conference the day before the match -. I want to see a tough line-up that puts the usual winning mentality into play and takes the episodes on their side. We will need to be aggressive and good at attacking depth: Pro Patria defends itself well and restarts and in this case we must try to create difficulties for them».

In terms of performance, the coach has never been disappointed by his team lately. Pordenone with Pro Sesto stumbled, but only from the point of view of the result: as far as the match is concerned, beyond some mistakes by the individuals, the lizards played a good game, creating a lot.

More cynicism would have been needed, a concreteness that will be needed today with a difficult formation, but which arrives reworked at Teghil. There are nine elements that mister Vargas is missing: it is true that in these conditions the Pro beat Albinoleffe last Sunday, but it must also be said that the feats do not always succeed and that during the championship the team has only hit twice consecutive affirmations (with Feralpisalò and Mantova between the second and third matchdays). The green lizards are counting today on resuming the journey begun with Pergolettese, when she scored the first of four victories in a row.

In the second match within four days, and with a good probability that in fact the same formation seen last Sunday will play, the substitutions can also give Pordenone a hand, perhaps that Simone Palombi or that Francesco Deli who have recently returned to disposal.

Di Carlo once again said he was happy for their return, because they allow for a greater rotation of the staff. Furthermore, from the bench, in the match against Trento a month ago, Deli with two goals unlocked a match that stopped at 0-0. Maybe he can decide the match again and score the third win in a row at home, a three-in-a-row match never played since the team performed in Lignano. One more motivation to do well in today’s meeting.