PORDENONE. As always, he puts his face to it. This time the president of Pordenone, Mauro Lovisa, does so to address a heartfelt appeal to the neroverdi supporters on the occasion of the opening of the season ticket campaign, starting today (Thursday 28 July)

The top manager of the city club focuses (also) on the newfound feeling with the fans to try a new climb to Serie B after the disappointment of relegation. Without easy proclamations, but with the proverbial and contagious enthusiasm of him. «We are preparing for a championship as protagonists – declares Lovisa – in which to find the real Pordenone. The fans are also called upon to play a fundamental role, giving a strong response already from the season ticket campaign. After all, in the history of the club a project has never had this continuity, through a consolidation in a dimension of prestige between Serie B and C ».

Lovisa then enters the news, proudly claiming the reconstruction work carried out this summer: «We have acquired players of great technical and human depth, entrusting them to a top coach like Mr. Di Carlo. The company, therefore, with few words, seriousness, and important economic efforts, has given a clear signal of what it expects from the next two years: to compete with the best of the group, without the obsession of winning, but finding their own day after day. certainties”.

Among these, the great enthusiasm that was created before the disruptive impact of Covid. Now the progressive and desired return to full normality should also be accompanied by the return to the province of Pordenone for the home matches.

«The institutions – confirms the president of Pordenone – are working to ensure that the team can play at Fontanafredda’s Tognon. When? We do not yet know the start and end date of the works, and also for this reason the season ticket campaign is a construction site, currently comprising only 9 days, with at least the first certainly in Lignano ». But regardless of the place, Lovisa is sure: “A competitive Pordenone again, with humble and ambitious players, will win back even those who in this last period, due to defeats, have moved away”.

In the meantime, Di Carlo’s team played a high-kick against the Primavera coached by Simone Motta on Wednesday 27 July. The young Secli starred with a hat-trick: 10-0 in the final, which was also helped by the seals of Sylla (brace), Baldassar, Deli, Candellone, Ingrosso and Zammarini.

Next meeting on Saturday (at 17.30, free admission), again in Tarvisio, with Foggia, another Serie C team. Between goals and friendlies there is also a rumor of the market: Pordenone would be thinking of the Spanish Miguel Angel Martinez (born in 1995), in left Triestina, for the role of second goalkeeper behind Marco Festa (1992)