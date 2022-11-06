A challenge steeped in perfumes. The most intense is that of the primacy which is just two points away for both, Pordenone and Lecco, today expected protagonists at the Teghil stadium in Lignano.

More nuanced, but not too much, that of the friendship that binds the two coaches, Domenico Di Carlo and Luciano Foschi, not only united by the black-green colors, but a time not too distant together, in their respective roles as coach and deputy, in Serie A on the benches of Chievo and Livorno.

«Luis – this is how the Pordenone coach calls his friend-rival – is a very prepared coach. Since he arrived (in place of Alessio Tacchinardi, ndr), Lecco is doing well. I’m happy to see him again and hug him ».

But with a warning: “In the long run, my Pordenone has the qualities to prevail over a well-organized team like Lecco”.

The two teams approach this race with opposite moods. The Pordenone is back from the large and convincing victory of Crema, while the Lecco, in the presence of Tedino’s Trento, ran into a defeat that broke a golden series of four successes in a row.

«What would I like to review about the success on the Pergolettese? The same team spirit ». Di Carlo has no doubts in answering, adding: «When the collective moves as it knows, even the individuals are exalted. I expect this kind of attitude also with Lecco. But without frenzy.

We have to play with head and balance, waiting for the right moment to strike. And taking advantage of the few spaces that will be granted to us ».

How? “By spinning the ball quickly. Slow possession would be counterproductive for us and would favor them ».

Lucid as usual in the analysis of the match, Di Carlo allows himself a smile thinking about the infirmary that is finally emptying.

«Deli and Pinato are available – says the Pordenone coach radiant -, while Palombi, Pirrello and Andreoni are close to returning. In the space of a couple of weeks we could have many more solutions to exploit ». In the meantime, today, in this big match between two of the three (the third is Novara) chasing leaders Renate, the neroverde coach should re-propose from the first minute only Pinato, with Deli initially on the bench and Zammarini confirmed in the role of attacking midfielder. behind the Dubickas-Candellone duo.

On the other hand, compared to the match lost against Trento, Foschi is forced to replace full-back Celjak: among the eligible candidates to replace him is the son of art Christian Maldini. Also possible the returns of Maldonado and Zuccon in the middle department.

Today both teams will enter the field with a promotional t-shirt from the Youth Group of the Pordenone section of the Friulian Blood Donors Association, which Di Carlo has already worn in the usual video message to the press on the eve of the day.