Domenico Di Carlo made the group understand that the victory in Trieste must already be forgotten. We must look forward to Juventus NextGen which arrives on Friday at the Teghil in Lignano (starting at 8 pm).

It will be the home debut, the first match in front of their fans after four and a half months. Pordenone is immediately looking for an encore, a blow that in recent history has only succeeded in formations capable of competing in winning seasons: the lizards of Parlato, who landed in C in 2014; those of Tesser, who rose to B in 2019 and those of Colucci, who in 2018 had behaved in a disappointing way in the league but were then able to sign the most significant page in the history of the club, reaching the round of 16 of the Tim Cup with Inter at San Siro.

In short, putting the second success in as many races since the beginning of the tournament – given the previous ones – would put the right conditions to play a thick tournament, in which you can fight to the end for important goals. And it is the goal of the company and the technical staff, who have restarted in Serie C with the desire to return immediately to the higher category.

The president Mauro Lovisa had the same goal in the summer of 2013, when he entrusted the bench to Carmine Parlato in Serie D. That group, full of very strong players, got off to a good start: victory on their debut in Montebelluna and success at their home debut with the Unione Fincantieri Monfalcone. The result, on both occasions, was 1-0, with goals scored by Maccan and Zubin respectively.

In May 2014 the team won group C of the Interregionale, leaving Marano at the top of the table on the last day. The reply five years later, in C, with the sprint start of Tesser’s boys: success at the debut at Bottecchia with Fano for 2-1 (goals by Semenzato and Candellone), encore in Bergamo with Albinoleffe for 2-1 (Magnaghi and Candellone). That Albinoleffe was coached by Massimiliano Alvini, now in Serie A with Cremonese.

The Pordenone then arrived in B in a carriage, mortgaging the promotion as early as March. Finally, Colucci’s neroverdi, who in 2017 defeated Santarcangelo on their debut (1-0 in Romagna with a penalty by Burrai at 93 ‘) and on the second day Alto Adige (3-1 at Bottecchia with goals from Gerardi, Martignago and Ciurria).

Scoring six points in the first 180 ‘can therefore give great confidence, and this even without looking at the precedents.

It is true that the seasons can become excellent along the way, but it is equally true that starting strong immediately offers a signal to the championship and also to oneself, especially if the results are accompanied by strong performances. Like that of Pordenone last Saturday in Trieste, which must be repeated at that level to lay out a quality formation like Juventus NextGen.