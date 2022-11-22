There is a curious background behind the primacy with escape (plus 5 on the quartet made up of Renate, Feralpisalò, Lecco and Pro Sesto, the next opponent of the neroverdi) of Pordenone. The match-winner of Saturday’s match, the one who gave the green lizards a heavy victory a few minutes from the end, as he himself defined it, against Novara, or defender Arlind Ajeti, could have given up.

In fact, it seems that the coach of the Albanian national team, the Friulian Edy Reja, had also thought of him for the two friendlies with Italy and Armenia, which saw the selection of the Eagles busy last week.

The last time Ajeti was called up to the national team, last September 24, to play in the Nations League match against Israel, Pordenone still remembers it: without his defensive pillar, in fact, Di Carlo’s team were defeated Teghil from Padua. Pierced by a goal from Vasic at the start of the second half, which Burrai and his teammates were unable to straighten out.

COMMON SENSE

Perhaps in the wake of that precedent, and considering the relative value of the double test with Mancini’s Azzurri and Armenia, black-green diplomacy and Reja’s staff have found a common sense agreement: this time no national team for Ajeti, given the important commitment that awaited Pordenone with a direct rival for promotion to Serie B like Novara. A solution that didn’t disappoint anyone, because the coach understood well the needs of the black and green club and one of its most representative players.

ESSENTIAL

After all, giving up Ajeti is a difficult task. With the former player, among others, from Padua and Turin, Pordenone has so far collected 8 victories, one draw and only one defeat, in Mantua. And perhaps it is no coincidence that the only two home defeats so far suffered by the Naonian formation have come on the occasion of as many defections of the surly Albanian defender.

With Padova, as mentioned, for his call-up to the national team, and last October 23 with Feralpisalò, a match that Ajeti had to miss due to disqualification. In short, an authentic amulet, who knows how to play the role of both a pivot of the defense and an added attacker.

Suffice it to say that at Teghil he has been scoring for two consecutive games: after closing the goleada (5-0) against Lecco, he has in fact decided the match against Novara, moreover starting and making the action concrete. Symbol of the desire for redemption of a group that is making its people dream again.

YES RECORD

With lots of records. The defense (6 goals conceded in 14 games) of Pordenone, in fact, continues to be the least beaten of all the national professional championships. A primacy to be shared with Siena (group B) and Catanzaro (C), who, like the neroverdi, continue to proceed with clean sheets. On the last day, the Tuscans conquering Alessandria (0-1) and the Calabrians defeating Gelbison (3-0) at home