After picking up three points in their last four matches, Pordenone needs to find victory again. He will hunt for success on Saturday, at Albinoleffe’s home, and he will most likely do so with Simone Palombi up front from the start.

Zanica could strike the time for the Lazio striker, a hit from the green lizards’ summer market but so far used with a dropper due to the continuous physical problems that the player has complained about.

Domenico Di Carlo and his team-mates need his contribution, also because Dubickas has seemed tired in the last few matches and would need a change.

Palombi’s muscular troubles, as well as Magnaghi’s injury in the match against Feralpisalò, forced Candellone and the Lithuanian to always play.

The annoyances accused by Deli didn’t help in the offensive rotation either, who, although he is a playmaker, could have helped the offensive phase.

The number 10 returned to the starting lineup last Sunday with Vicenza, while Palombi could be in the match in the starting lineup with the Bergamo players.

No goals scored by him so far, and this shows how Pordenone, on the one hand, has been good at staying up there despite the lack of contribution from a potential starter.

Arrived from Alessandria at the end of July, the striker returned after the stop he accused at the end of September only in the match against Pro Sesto, played in the last days of November. In the last four matches he has been used during the match, scraping together only a few minutes on two occasions (with Pro Sesto and Vicenza).

The week, in some respects, is still long, but Di Carlo seems oriented towards giving him a chance, perhaps repeating what he did with Deli a few days ago: the playmaker, despite not having 90′ left in his legs, was deployed from the start to then be changed in the second half.

However, he has partially rediscovered the rhythm of the match, an aspect on which the coach focuses a lot.

He had similarly reasoned with Dubickas, in the period in which the Lithuanian returned from the injury. Even though he wasn’t a 100% footballer, the coach had given him more chances from the 1st minute to find him physically and mentally.

Palombi can and must represent Pordenone’s extra weapon not only in the race for the winter title, in which the team is still in contention 90′ from the end.

He must be the extra weapon in the second half of the season, where his goals will also be needed to finish in front of everyone. The striker can guarantee them, given that he has already been decisive in the past in Lecce’s promotion to Serie A (in 2019).

Among the cadets he had his say widely: Serie C, in which he fell during this season for the first time in his career, is a category in which he can make the difference.

There will certainly be no midfielder Marco Pinato, suspended for one match after being sent off with Vicenza.

A “red card” for a second yellow card contested by the black and greens, with president Lovisa in the lead, if only because the first yellow card seemed exaggerated