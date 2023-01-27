PORDENONE. It was known that it would be a race against time and the bitter sentence arrived yesterday. Tognon will not be available for Saturday 11 February, the day in which Pordenone’s first match in Fontanafredda was scheduled and therefore the return to the province of the black and green team after almost four years.

The plant renovation works will end in mid-February, as announced yesterday by the parties involved. The lizards’ official debut in the league will only take place on Sunday 5 March, when the Pergolettese will arrive at the district. First, however, by the end of February, there will be an inaugural event, namely a friendly match between Pordenone and Fontanafredda, both sides sharing the new stadium.

So this is the final timetable, shared yesterday by the members who took part in the technical table called by the Prefecture of Pordenone. The first Serie C black and green match will be postponed to March, bearing in mind that two away games are scheduled for 18 and 27 February (with Trento and Feralpisalò).

In the meantime, all the necessary green light from the FIGC and Lega Pro will be obtained. The parties have agreed to extend the times of the interventions, as a partial modification of what was previously communicated, to allow for the best possible future stability of the pitch, the reconstruction of which ( in progress) was greatly slowed down by the adverse weather conditions of the last period. This latter aspect was also communicated by the head of public works of the Municipality of Fontanafredda Alessio Prosser.

Pordenone therefore to Tognon for the final rush of the championship: five matches that will be played in the province, assuming that the green lizards manage to win promotion to Serie B without going through the play-offs. To do this, the company is ready to bring yet another investment from a technical point of view to the table.

On Thursday 25 January, the director of the technical area Matteo Lovisa reached an agreement with Robert Gucher (born in 1991), attacking midfielder and captain of Pisa, from which, however, he was excluded from the squad at the beginning of last season.

For him two and a half years of contract (expiring June 2025). Now the “yes” from the club is missing, so much so that Edgaras Dubickas (’98) could also be included in the deal.

Pordenone is ready to sell its striker, provided however that he is left on loan in the neroverde until June.

A formula that might work. We work on these details, then waiting to sell Andrea Negro (’95) and Simone Magnaghi (’93). Both will leave on loan. On the first, the Viterbese made up for it, on the second from yesterday Triestina fell. Will other players arrive among the green lizards? The focus is always on a defender and an attacker, but other solutions in this incandescent transfer market finish cannot be ruled out (the window closes on Tuesday). —

© breaking latest news