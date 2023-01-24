PORDENONE. Aesthetes do not like it, because in their opinion it is not very technical. And according to some, he doesn’t seem to have improved much compared to four years ago, when he won Serie C with the green lizards. However, Leonardo Candellone remains an absolute certainty from Pordenone. The 25-year-old from Turin is the only irreplaceable striker of the leaders as well as the only one sure of a starting shirt in Sunday’s match, when the neroverdi play the day’s big match at the Euganeo stadium.

Last Saturday’s performance by “Leo” with Sangiuliano underlined how important he is: a decisive goal and assist, as well as the usual generosity combined with the fight for every ball with his back to goal.

Pordenone and its coach benefited from the match and Cl27’s commitment, who did not regret having brought him back as owner, on the contrary. «If I had left him on the bench in the previous two matches in 2023, it was only to let him take a breather», acknowledged Mimmo Di Carlo, who had to squeeze his player in the first round.

With Palombi always in the pits, and with Magagni keeping him company since October, Candellone has always played and turned out to be the third most used element of the lizards after Zammarini and Festa. As a good workaholic he grit his teeth, then with Juventus Next Gen and Virtus Verona he started from the bench. With Sangiuliano he wore the starting shirt again and went to the cashier. For him, the score says six goals and five assists, seventh category striker in the combined classification of group A of series C.

Leading it is Franco Ferrari from Vicenza, author of eleven hits and three winning passes so far. On loan from Naples until June of this year, Candellone, in addition to winning his second promotion to B with Pordenone, hopes to remain in the neroverde for a long time to come.

The club has the right to exercise the redemption at the end of the temporary transfer. It is well known that the footballer is esteemed by the director of the technical area Matteo Lovisa. In the case of a cadet series, someone like Cl27 fits well in the roster of attackers, while in Lega Pro he always deserves a starting shirt. It’s happening this season, on the other hand, with Palombi and Dubickas who will be fighting for a place alongside him in the next few days. More is expected from both, it is useless to deny it, while the Turin centre-forward is repaying expectations.

And who knows, maybe that Magrassi doesn’t come from the transfer market who, with his 194 centimeters, could open up numerous passages for him to attack depth, an aspect in which he gets married and in which he can be decisive in the race for Serie B. —

