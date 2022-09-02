Home Sports Pordenone takes back Pinato and sells the “senator” Misuraca
The Pordenone market closed with an announced departure and a surprise return. In fact, on the last day of negotiations, the company sold Gianvito Misuraca to Fermana and took over Marco Pinato from Sassuolo: out of a mezzala and inside an equal-role, which compared to last season – when he arrived on loan – has passed to the lizards. outright, by signing a three-year term.

For the first, born in 1990, the experience in neroverde, which began in 2016, ended. For the second, born in 1995, a new beginning. Also yesterday, the club sold the promising striker Alvin Obinna Okoro (’04), the youngest rookie of the previous Serie B tournament to Venezia (Primavera). ) at Vicenza.

At 8 pm yesterday, a demanding session was put to an end. On the other hand, there was a need to rebuild a team relegated to Serie C from last in the standings, following the words of the president Mauro Lovisa who, after the match with Benevento last season, had promised a general cleanup. So it was, first in the management – new general manager, general secretary and sports director – then in the technical staff (revolutionized) and finally in the squad. Fifteen players arrived in Pordenone, twenty-nine left: a considerable traffic, even if many of those who packed their bags had arrived on loan last January and were destined to return to the squares of departure.

The goalkeeping sector was completely revolutionized, in which Festa and Martinez replaced Perisan, Bindi and Fasolino. During the transfer market he also left the young Passador, who moved to Turin. Many new faces also in the center of the defense, where compared to the previous tournament only Bassoli remained, while in the middle of the field we wanted to give more continuity: Mr. Di Carlo on the one hand embraced Pinato and Burrai, on the other he immediately had to provision of two players already present in B such as Torrasi, Zammarini and Deli (who can also play a mezzala as well as a playmaker). Magnaghi returned from the loan to Pontedera, Candellone remained and two excellent players like Pinato and Dubickas joined the Neroverde cause.

See also  Li Xiaopeng builds the national football coaching team, the former foreign assistants are expected to stay in the team_pepp_work_强赛第

The sensation? The team is built on Di Carlo’s idea of ​​play – a 4-3-1-2 similar to that of Tesser – and is strong: Festa, Ajeti, Benedetti, Pirrello, Burrai, Pinato and Palombi are undoubtedly superior players. . The sales relating to the players who disappointed last season (from Ciciretti to El Kaouakibi) were good: they were not taken for granted. Now only one thing counts: fighting to the end to try to return to Serie B.

