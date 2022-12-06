After the defeat in Vercelli, Pordenone arrives at the big match against Vicenza in the worst moment of their season. The last stop made the neroverdi lose the lead, overtaken by the red and white, who on Sunday at the “Teghil” (kick-off at 14.30), will arrive in the region to extend.

And if – with more than one championship round still to be played – Sunday’s match cannot necessarily be decisive, it is equally true that from a mental point of view it could be very important for Di Carlo’s men.

In the matches played against the three “Pros” (Sesto, Patria and Vercelli) in the space of a week she scored only two points, squandered the five points advantage she had over the second and was caught by FeralpiSalò and Pro Sesto at 31 points .

A situation that can put the locker room in a bad mood, now called for a great team reaction to get back on track, having to win a match which, given the weight of the dispute, could prove to be much more difficult than in the last three games played.

The match against Vicenza, which until a few days ago it was thought that Pordenone could approach with serenity and with a good margin in the standings, will serve to reverse the negative emotional inertia that has characterized the last neroverdi outings.

When Di Carlo’s team had a “full” week, with three matches in eight, they picked up just five points in six matches, winning only against Trento.

The doubt is that, under pressure, the team lacks a cent to make one euro but, fortunately, from this point of view, the fact of being able to immediately face a big player could, in the event of a positive result, remove any hesitation. However, there are mitigating factors.

Even Vicenza, for example, only got four points against the three “Pros” – demonstrating how these setbacks from the green lizards, given the level of the opponents, can stand there – and Pordenone, in the last three matches, has conceded six goals from just seven shots on goal conceded to the opponents.

The drop in terms of results, therefore, was also dictated by bad luck. The Vicenza players, on the other hand, are in great shape: five victories in the last five and, after such a so-so start, the awareness of having found a square.

In Lignano, the team from Modesto will enjoy the warmth of its fans, which will fill the stands of the “Teghil”. But Pordenone will do everything to be ready for this probative test and get back on the right path towards B.