While the team enjoys a well-deserved vacation – it will resume work on Friday the 30th – the club is already ready to plan the future together with the technical staff.

Between today and tomorrow the director of the technical area Matteo Lovisa will meet with coach Mimmo Di Carlo: the transfer market theme will be on the table, given that the winter window opens on 2 January. The strategy will be planned in view of a session which, classification in hand, could be fundamental in terms of promotion.

The lizards are third, two points behind leaders Feralpisalò and one from second-placed Vicenza, while Pro Sesto and Lecco follow by one point. Purchases and sales could be the tip of the balance in the fight for Serie B. Pordenone would like to insert at least one player per department, however the entry of new elements would depend on the departures.

If a player has requests, or wants to change the environment to take the field with more continuity, then a reinforcement could be evaluated. This in theory and, in particular, today. The streets of the market, everyone knows, are infinite and the modus operandi within it can change from one day to the next. Beyond any sales, however, to stay on top the squad would need one “piece” per department.

In defense another centre-back would be needed: one of Ajeti, Bassoli and Pirrello is often in the pits and Di Carlo would like to keep Bruscagin on the right wing without bringing him into the heart of the department. Negro was out for almost the entire first leg, while the young Maset, beyond the nice words of circumstance after his debut, has never been on the pitch since 1′ in the league.

A quality graft would also be needed in midfield, because among the half-backs that enter only Giorico sometimes gives the impression of being able to change the game. In attack, although first Palombi and then Magnaghi were missing, and both will be available from January onwards, Di Carlo wouldn’t mind a strong centre-forward.

It will be necessary to see who will leave Pordenone and, in this regard, nothing can be excluded. Anyone who doesn’t feel fully involved could also ask to be loaned out until June. It will also be necessary to see how the competitors will move.

If Vicenza were to invest heavily in the market, offering coach Modesto more alternatives, the Neroverde club could also review its assessments. In general, however, if we exclude last season, in which the squad was rejuvenated, the club has never upset the group in January. Usually he only made a few tweaks, a decisive result.

As was the case in 2019 with Zammarini, a joker who arrived from Pisa and then starred in the second round and promotion to B. Matteo Lovisa plans to repeat a colèpaccio of that type.

