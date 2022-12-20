An old friend on the Pordenone road. Triestina, which arrives at Teghil in Lignano on Thursday (kick-off at 14.30) will be led by Massimo Pavanel, former captain and coach of the green lizards, first manager of Mauro Lovisa’s management. It was July 2007 when the president decided to rely on the 55-year-old (he was 40 at the time) native of San Donà, back from a great competitive year with Monfalcone. The partnership lasted two and a half years.

Three decades have passed since then. In the meantime, the neroverdi have faced the “Pava” twice. And there were two significant challenges: the first, in November 2018, coincided with the 2-1 defeat at Bottecchia and the conquest of the primacy of group A of Serie C of the Trieste. The second, in March 2019, saw Tesser’s boys win 2-1 and fly more than 10 in the lead, right on the halberds.

It is clear that the current Pordenone hopes for a good ending like the one written to Rocco, when the group signed a blitz that remained (and will remain) in the history of the club. To launch the team were two protagonists of the lizards of now, Candellone and Burrai, authors of the two decisive goals.

Pavanel sat on the Triestina bench and had led his players to experience something extraordinary and unexpected: the Julian team was not among the favorites for promotion, yet they fought for supremacy and only lost Serie B after the knockout in the playoff final against Pisa . An excellent season for Triestina, a year in which the coach’s hand was seen.

Over time Pavanel has shown that he can do it. He had already shown it in Pordenone: he had been able to immediately bring the team to Serie D, and then lead it to the threshold of the playoffs the following season as a freshman.

In September 2009, however, he was sacked, despite his team beating Concordia in the Coppa Italia. In his place came Giovanni Bosi, current coach of the Atalanta under 17 team.

Since then Pavanel has come a long way: the adventure at the helm of the pupils and the Primavera of Verona, the miraculous salvation in Serie C in Arezzo (in 2018), the parenthesis with Triestina, the one with Feralpisalò and finally that of Padua , ended with the exemption.

He started again this autumn in Trieste, two months ago, taking over from Andrea Bonatti, because for him the halberd is a matter of the heart, not just a job. He defended your colors on the pitch as a footballer, he’s doing it again as a coach.

Maybe he didn’t even imagine how difficult this challenge was: in January they will revolutionize his team, but in the meantime he plans to beat Pordenone like that evening of Monday 12 November 2018, when Malomo and Procaccio in front of the Rai Sport cameras signed the goals of the 2-1 winner.

Then Tesser’s group compacted and began the climb towards B. Pordenone must first of all get a move on, and then he is right not to trust this old friend.