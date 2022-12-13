There is a full second leg to play, as well as a transfer window on the horizon. The new year can change the balance of the championship again. But it cannot be hidden that, in the last 20 days, Pordenone has thrown away an important treasure.

In fact, from the end of November to last Sunday, Domenico Di Carlo’s team lost the lead and found itself a follower as leader.

He had a 5-point lead over Renate, Feralpisalò, Lecco and Pro Sesto, now he is two lengths behind Feralpi and Pro. 90′ from the halfway point he can still be crowned winter champion, also because the two leaders face each other on Sunday.

However, the fact that in the last four games he has left a lot on the road does not change.

Regret

Going backwards, if the draw with Pro Sesto had been evaluated positively overall, and the draw a few days ago with Vicenza was cataloged as a point not to be despised, it is clear that the regret lies all around the “ics” with Pro Patria and the defeat against Pro Vercelli.

The green lizards performed an authentic harakiri with their busts: 10′ from the end they were ahead 2-1, shortly after they were joined after an unforgivable mistake by Ajeti.

With Paci’s Piedmontese instead a bad knockout. If we wanted to be good, even just winning with Pro Patria would have been enough to have another type of classification: now, in fact, with two points more, the neroverdi would be first.

However, it didn’t go like this and now what was lost in Lignano with Vargas’ group must absolutely be gained on Saturday with Albinoleffe, a collective led by another former Serie A defender, Giuseppe Biava.

The team has to give an answer: if the winter title arrives, obviously with the complicity of the half-missteps of the opponents, so be it. But what matters above all is to take back the entire stake, for the ranking and for morale.

Drop in defense

More attention will be needed in the defensive department. The compactness shown in the non-possession phase between October and November is just a memory. And the lizards have also lost their primacy for this reason.

Eight goals conceded in 360′: from being the least punctured team in the group with six goals, they moved on to having the second best defense after Feralpisalò.

From 6 hits collected after 14 days to 14 after 18 rounds: in just four outings the Friulian goalkeepers collected more balls than in the previous matches played from September to mid-November. Too much.

The central defenders are accused, with Pirrello and Ajeti no longer as impenetrable as they were at the beginning of the season despite their excellent offensive propensity (6 goals scored as a couple). It should be remembered that after Albinoleffe there will be a home match against Triestina on 23 December.

It will be the meeting that will close the calendar year. Then we will think about taking stock and, in addition to the market, we will focus on the recovery of all staff.

A Palombi in form serves this team. That he has some problems behind him, and that he certainly isn’t bursting with health ahead of him.