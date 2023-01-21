LIGNANO. Pordenone returned to victory: they beat Sangiuliano thanks to goals in the first half from Bruscagin and Candellone and confirmed themselves as the solitary leaders in group A of Serie C.

The first quarter of an hour of the match is study, the first emotion is an initiative of the guests in the 16th minute: percussion by Zanon on the right: the fullback manages to enter the area and finish, but the shot is wide to Festa’s right . Shortly after, Sangiuliano was left with ten men: direct expulsion for Morosini, who entered dangerous play on Torrasi hitting him in the face.

The numerical superiority is a nice advantage for Pordenone, who in the 24th minute after a good exchange on the edge concludes with Zammarini, without however worrying Grandi.

A minute later the 1-0 goal arrives: Candellone supports Bruscagin who overtakes Grandi with his right foot, bringing his team forward. Second goal of the season for the neroverde defender. The green lizards came close to doubling the lead in the 43rd minute with Pinato, who picked up a loose ball near the opposing goal, but the shot was blocked by the away goalkeeper. Goal only postponed, which arrives at the end of the first half: Benedetti’s corner, Ajeti’s volley and Candellone’s winning tap-in on Grandi’s rebound.

Particularly exciting start of the second half: in the 2nd penalty for the guests: Ingrosso extends Fall into the area and is sent off. Numerical parity re-established and Salzano surpasses Festa from the spot, who senses the corner by only touching the ball.

In the 28th minute great action put together by the newcomers Andreoni and Piscopo: the number 2 neroverde crosses for the 11th but Grandi doesn’t worry with his header. In the 37th minute, neroverde insisted action and Piscopo shot high over the crossbar.

PORDENONE-SANGIULIANO 2-1

PORDENONE (4-3-1-2): Party; Bruscagin, Pirrello, Ajeti, Benedetti (1′ st Ingrosso); Torrasi, Giorico, Pinato (27′ st Andreoni); Zammarini; Candellone, Dubickas (27′ st Piscopo). Extras: Martinez, Giust, Palombi, Maset, La Rosa, Ingrosso, Negro, Destito, Baldassar. All. Di Carlo.

SANGIULIANO (3-5-2): Great; Bruzzone, Serbouti (1′ st Zugaro), Marchi; Zanon, Morosini, Metlika, Salzano, Fall; Seize yourself, Miracles. Available: Caviglia, D’Alterio, Pedone, Qeros, Saggionetto, Casali, Baggi, Pascali, Florence, Alcibiades. All. Ciceri. Referee: Milone from Taurianova, assistants Parisi from Bari and Romano from Isernia. Fourth official Migliorini of Verona. Scorers: in the 25th minute Bruscagin, in the 45th minute Candellone; in the second half, in the 3rd minute Salzano (penalty). Notes: Benedetti and Bruscagin booked. At 18′ pt Morosini expelled for dangerous play, at 2′ st Ingrosso expelled for foul by last man. Corners 4-3. Recovery: 2′ pt, 4′ st. Spectators 418, takings 2,804 euros.