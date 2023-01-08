From today it’s back to being serious. After a twenty-day break, group A of Serie C starts again and Pordenone plays its first match of 2023 in Alessandria, with Juventus Next Gen. The match is valid as the second step of the second round. The neroverdi started the second part of the season on the right foot, winning the derby against Triestina.

The result was positive, but the performance did not convince. And the same can be said of the friendly against Fontanafredda, overturned only in the 75th minute after being down.

Much more is needed, against the boys of Brambilla, if we don’t want to lose contact from the summit, occupied by Feralpisalò and two lengths away.

«We are meeting an organised, fast and technical team: we will need to play a great match to bring home the three points», acknowledged coach Domenico Di Carlo, who at the same time expressed confidence: «In this period the boys have worked hard well, I feel comfortable because I have seen intensity and application.

We are rediscovering freshness and determination, an aspect that I had only seen at times».

At the beginning of the first round, Pordenone was lively and had demonstrated it against Juventus Next Gen, who only found the equal in the 95th minute following a clear error by the referee.

The line assistant canceled Cudrig’s goal, which was offside, then the referee decided to validate it. A topic that still burns, but which on the one hand is already water under the bridge.

We need to look ahead and think, in Alessandria, of managing absences in the best possible way. Pordenone is missing Pinato (suspended) and, above all, Bassoli and Pirrello, central defenders, bruised.

The second forfeited following the illness he accused during the warm-up in the friendly against Fontanafredda. Bearing in mind that Negro was called up only for signing honors, Di Carlo was forced to move Bruscagin to central defense and move Zammarini back to right-back, with Biondi called up to play as a midfielder.

We must make a virtue of necessity, also bearing in mind that Magnaghi is always absent, injured. Surely the lizards have to do something more from the point of view of the game, of performance, but it is also true that the technical staff has lately had to jump through hoops to manage the backlog.

This team not only needs a striker: above all there is a need for a strong and, above all, reliable defender, both physically and technically. The current ones do not always provide these guarantees.