So far he has played 20 games out of 22 as a starter. In two of these he entered the works. Package? No one, but he won’t be there on Saturday. A Pordenone already struggling with several absences, with Sangiuliano will miss its captain, Sasà Burrai, disqualified.

In addition to being a guide for his leadership, the 35-year-old Sardinian playmaker is a point of reference on the pitch for his technical skills.

Given the team’s difficulty in developing play, and considering that in Lignano you have to play to keep the top of group A of Serie C, mister Mimmo Di Carlo started a rather difficult week of work yesterday.

In fact, it should not be forgotten that, in addition to Burrai, Bassoli, Pirrello and Pinato could also visit the pits due to physical problems. All three have not played in either of the two games played in 2023. Perhaps Pinato could be recovered, but given that the stops in his case are quite frequent, it is better not to bet anything on his return.

Burrai, unlike the trio, has always been there, and that’s why we need to set up a new Pordenone that is effective at the same time to beat Sangiuliano. The solution, already tried when Sasà started the match from the bench, is represented by the use of Giorico as point guard.

The captain’s fellow countryman, however, in the challenges with Juventus Next gen and Virtus Verona, disappointed.

Even though he played as a midfielder, he didn’t give the hoped-for quality contribution to the midfield, an aspect he had achieved in the match against Triestina, when as a substitute he sent the 2-1 victory ball over Piscopo’s head.

For this reason, Torrasi’s solution as director could take off: the former Milan Primavera player was born as a Methodist, in this role he had been appreciated in Serie C with Imolese. In the midfielder position, his strength and his ability to recover balls would be lacking, but in the meantime, in the center of the department, he would guarantee order and some geometry.

This latter aspect can be decisive with Sangiuliano, a team that will arrive in Lignano to defend itself and seek a draw.

For Di Carlo a week of assessments, with the hope of recovering two of the three absentees. In fact, the return of one of the two centre-backs would allow Bruscagin to return to occupying the role of right-back, with Zammarini who would advance again in the role of mezzala. Solutions that would give oxygen to the coach, who however must continue to work to guarantee greater offensive danger to his team. A leaders can no longer afford other performances like last Saturday.