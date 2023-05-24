Pornstar Stormy Daniels case, Trump to trial in March 2024



Ansa

On the case of porn star Stormy Danielswho sees the defendant Donald Trump, the judge tentatively set the trial date for late March 2024, in the midst of the Republican primary for the White House. The former president is accused of illegal payments to the woman. During the hearing, in which Trump participated via video link, the judge illustrated the restraining order that prohibits him from using the evidence acquired in the preliminary phase of the trial to attack witnesses or other people involved in the proceedings.