The former Ivrea coach will work together with Mr. Lorenzo Parisi Avera who held the same role in the club 6 years ago: “I accepted with great enthusiasm”

BORGOFRANCO D’IVREA

New sporting adventure for the former Ivrea coach Andrea Porrini. The Baiolese coach in fact in the next season will hold the position of second coach in Pont Donnaz Hone Arnad Evancon (Serie D). Head coach is Lorenzo Parisi.

An experience, that of second-in-command coach, that Porrini had already covered four years ago at Ivrea, when the coach was Roberto De Paola, as Porrini recounts: first coach always with the orange, while as regards the union with the Pdhae, already six years ago I was coach of this team, always as second, but of Roberto Cretaz. It all started a few weeks ago – explains Porrini – when Parisi, former Pdhae striker six years ago, asked me to be part of his staff, currently also made up of the return, in the role of athletic trainer, of Professor Franco Roi . I spoke with the new president Jean-Pierre Calliera and with the sporting director Luca Padovano and after two days of reflection I accepted the position with enthusiasm. We started work already on Monday 25 July, on the Verres field, of which I know every tuft of grass, given my past with the then Red Devils first and then Red Devils Verres – says Porrini – and now I can’t wait to start the championship on Sunday 4th September ».

The Pdhae has also already played a first joint training session against Pro Vercelli in Varallo Sesia, losing 0-5, tomorrow Saturday 6 in Novarello they will face Novara, on Wednesday 10 they will play a friendly against Voghera in Châtillon and on Saturday 13 against Aygreville , with headquarters still to be decided. Just as the new home of the lower Valle d’Aosta in the first months of the season is still to be defined, given the unavailability of the Marcello Miliery of Montjovet. –