Home Sports Porrini, a new adventure Coach second to Pdhae
Sports

Porrini, a new adventure Coach second to Pdhae

by admin
Porrini, a new adventure Coach second to Pdhae

The former Ivrea coach will work together with Mr. Lorenzo Parisi Avera who held the same role in the club 6 years ago: “I accepted with great enthusiasm”

BORGOFRANCO D’IVREA

New sporting adventure for the former Ivrea coach Andrea Porrini. The Baiolese coach in fact in the next season will hold the position of second coach in Pont Donnaz Hone Arnad Evancon (Serie D). Head coach is Lorenzo Parisi.

An experience, that of second-in-command coach, that Porrini had already covered four years ago at Ivrea, when the coach was Roberto De Paola, as Porrini recounts: first coach always with the orange, while as regards the union with the Pdhae, already six years ago I was coach of this team, always as second, but of Roberto Cretaz. It all started a few weeks ago – explains Porrini – when Parisi, former Pdhae striker six years ago, asked me to be part of his staff, currently also made up of the return, in the role of athletic trainer, of Professor Franco Roi . I spoke with the new president Jean-Pierre Calliera and with the sporting director Luca Padovano and after two days of reflection I accepted the position with enthusiasm. We started work already on Monday 25 July, on the Verres field, of which I know every tuft of grass, given my past with the then Red Devils first and then Red Devils Verres – says Porrini – and now I can’t wait to start the championship on Sunday 4th September ».

The Pdhae has also already played a first joint training session against Pro Vercelli in Varallo Sesia, losing 0-5, tomorrow Saturday 6 in Novarello they will face Novara, on Wednesday 10 they will play a friendly against Voghera in Châtillon and on Saturday 13 against Aygreville , with headquarters still to be decided. Just as the new home of the lower Valle d’Aosta in the first months of the season is still to be defined, given the unavailability of the Marcello Miliery of Montjovet. –

See also  Napoli beats Milan (at the Var) and Inter are already winter champions

Unlimited access to all site content

3 months for € 1, then € 2.99 per month for 3 months

Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site

You may also like

Championship Birmingham VS Huddersfield Prediction_Match_Season_League

Rizza and Mathilde Rosa today in the semifinals...

National Games dividends boosted Shaanxi’s national fitness boom

Table Tennis Regular Challenge Tunisia Station: Four of...

Pompeii, the wardrobe remained closed for 2 thousand...

WTT Tunisian mixed doubles champion decides Hainan team...

Milabn, De Ketelaere ready to debut against Vicenza

The table tennis finals of the first community...

Riso Scotti, an uphill start For Vigevano everything...

A crisp victory Wang Xiyu defeated former world...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy