At the 24 Hours of Spa, the Stuttgart-based company presented the new 911 GT3 R, the reference super sports car for Sprint and Endurance races that engage both professional drivers and amateurs. Under a classic dress, the new Porsche is equipped with a 4.2-liter 565 hp engine and advanced mechanical solutions

Giulio Masperi – spa-francorchamps (bel)

The lines, style and aesthetics refer to the classic stylistic features that have written the history of the Zuffenhausen house, which have become part of the racing myth. Under the dress, however, the new Porsche 911 GT3 R conceals futuristic solutions with the aim of confirming itself on the track as one of the most feared racing cars on an international level. On the occasion of the 24 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps, the seventh round of the GT World Challenge Europe, the German brand has unveiled the new car that will hit the track from 2023. A super sports car, based on the 992 generation of the iconic 911 model, capable of delivering 565 horsepower and to exploit advanced mechanics and aerodynamics. The price? It starts from 511 thousand euros, excluding taxes and options.

PORSCHE 911 GT3 R: THE PROJECT — A path that began in 2019 and ends three years later and will make its debut in the race from January 2023. The new Porsche 911 GT3 R, a "beast" destined for customer competitions of the Stuttgart-based company, both for professional drivers and for amateurs. The aim is to embellish a recent history of many successes, considering that the car that preceded this 911 achieved overall victories at the 24 Hours of the Nürburgring and Spa, both in the GT3 class at the 24 Hours of Daytona and the 12 Hours of Sebring. . Among the features at the heart of the project "a primary one, thinking about our customers, was the ability to drive the race car for longer – said Sebastian Golz, Project Manager for the 911 GT3 R at Porsche Motorsport -. This is why we have focused in particular on an overall improvement in driveability ".

PORSCHE 911 GT3 R: HOW IT’S MADE — On the mechanical front, the Porsche 911 GT3 R has a 4.2-liter six-cylinder boxer-type engine in the rear position, water-cooled, developed in order to obtain a maximum power of 565 hp at 9,250 rpm, combined with a 6-speed sequential gearbox with paddles on the steering wheel. Torque and power curve have been optimized to make the engine more “harmonious” and therefore suitable for use by gentlemen drivers, while the lowered and 5.5 ° inclined position of the engine itself has made it possible to create a more extended and deep. The new 911 GT3 R, built from a lightweight aluminum frame, measures 4,619 millimeters in length, has a wheelbase of 2,507 millimeters, and a minimum dry weight of 1,250 kilograms. The extensive use of carbon fiber, both in the aerodynamic profiles, and in the door panels, the roof and the maxi rear wing, helps to keep the overall weight under control. The braking system at the front consists of 390 mm discs and 6-piston calipers, at the rear 370 mm and 4 pistons. Finally, as required by the GT3 class regulations, the German racing car has the Abu system and the electronic traction control system.

PORSCHE 911 GT3 R: COMPETITIONS — A very high performance car designed for international racing. Among the features that do not go unnoticed to the eye of experts, the new Porsche 911 GT3 R (second racing model developed on the basis of the 992 generation, after the 911 GT3 Cup) has a seat more moved towards the center of the passenger compartment, with the advantage not only of distributing the weights in the best possible way, but also of guaranteeing a higher level of safety for the driver, also in compliance with the new FIA regulations on side impacts. Furthermore, both the steering and the pedals are easily adjustable, allowing riders (who share the cockpit in some Sprint and Endurance races) to find the optimal position.