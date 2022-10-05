The Porsche GT3 RS 2022 is the latest addition to the 911 family based on the recent 992 flatbed with 4,000 cc boxer engine evolved in a racing key, the daughter of racing and developed specifically for use on the circuit with a vast and extreme use of aerodynamic solutions. last generation. The price is 239,435 euros

Lorenzo Baroni and Riccardo Rossi

A story that comes from afar, a story steeped in successes, a vision of the future, a passion for sports cars, for great challenges and for technical evolution. A story born of wheeled racing covered by grand touring cars up to Le Mans prototypes, a story that runs fast with continuous updates and constant raising of the bar with power and driving performance constantly increasing with each passing of the baton. A story of emotions, of angry engines, of unmistakable sounds with thundering exhausts and a strong personality. Iconic models that have been making sports motorists dream and enthusiastic about their lucky owners since 1972. The first 911 Carrera RS 2.7 was immediately the fastest mass-produced German car, an experiment then repeated in 1984 with only 21 pieces, but entered large numbers in 2003 with the first of its kind, the 922 GT3 RS of the 996 series. To fully exploit the great potential of its set-up and aerodynamics, very experienced pilots are required to drive, able to brake very hard in a few meters at very high speed and able to exploit the benefits of aerodynamic load at high speeds. The less experienced, on the other hand, will appreciate the great stability of the rear and the traction superior to the standard GT3 thanks to the aerodynamic load.

Porsche GT3 RS: the engine — Designed without compromise to achieve very high performance. The high-performance 525 hp, 386 kW sports car with its naturally aspirated engine, homologated for road driving, with extensive use of cooling and aerodynamic systems derived directly from its racing counterpart, the 911 GT3 R. On the front stands out. a centrally mounted radiator, first adopted on the 911 RSR, which already won at Le Mans, and later on the 911 GT3 R. Instead of the three-radiator configuration already used in previous cars, the new 911 GT3 RS relies on a radiator large central. The 911 GT3 RS accelerates from zero to 100 km / h in 3.2 seconds and reaches a top speed of 296 km / h.

Porsche GT3 RS: l’aereodinamica — Very sophisticated from the aerodynamic point of view, the new 911 GT3 RS guarantees 409 kg of overall downforce at 200 km / h, in practice, the new 911 GT3 RS develops twice the downforce compared to the 991.2 and three times higher than that of a current 911 GT3 . At 285 km / h, the total downforce is 860 kg. To ensure low drag and higher speeds on straight sections of the track, the DRS allows you to flatten the wings, within a specific operating range, by simply pressing a button. The Airbrake function is activated during emergency braking at high speed. The most obvious feature of this GT sports car is the rear wing with swan neck attachment.

The wing consists of a fixed main wing element and a hydraulically adjustable upper wing module. The aeration of the front wheel arches is ensured by slits on the front fenders. The air intakes positioned behind the front wheels, in the style of the iconic Le Mans winning 911 GT1, reduce the dynamic pressure on the wheel arches. Since the wheel arches of the new 911 GT3 RS are exposed to intense air passages, the components of the double-arm front axle have been designed with teardrop profiles.

These aerodynamically efficient elements increase downforce on the front axle by approximately 40kg at top speed and are typically only used in high-end motorsport. Since the track is wider (29 millimeters more than in the 911 GT3), the tie rods of the double-arm front axle are also correspondingly longer.

Porsche GT3 RS: rims and brakes — The new 911 GT3 RS is fitted as standard with forged light alloy rims with central locking with road-approved sports tires of 275/35 R 20 at the front and 335/30 R21 at the rear. On the front axle, monobloc fixed-caliper aluminum brakes with six pistons each and brake discs with a diameter of 408 mm are used.

Porsche GT3 RS: in pista — Gt3 Rs 2022, is a car born for the track. On the Silverstone circuit, the German super sports car’s engine pushes vigorously up to 10,000 rpm, while braking thanks to the combination of advanced aerodynamics and monobloc brakes ensure rapid deceleration. Cornering is immediate thanks to the competition frame and the precision of the front axle.

Data sheet Porsche 911 GT3 RS – 4.0 Dct Motor 6-cylinder aspirated petrol boxer Displacement 3.996 cc Maximum power 525 Cv a 8.500 giri/min. Maximum torque 465 Nm a 6.300 giri/min. Full speed 296 km/h Acceleration da 0 a 100 km/h in 3,2" Traction rear Transmission 7-speed dual clutch transmission and Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus Dimensions length 4,572 mm; width 1,900 mm; height 1.322 mm; pitch 2.457 mm Weight 1,450 kg empty Consumption 13,4 l/100 km (Wltp) Emissions 305 g/km (Wltp) Prezzo 239.435 euro