Home » Port Vale 1-3 Plymouth Argyle: Pilgrims win League One title
Sports

Port Vale 1-3 Plymouth Argyle: Pilgrims win League One title

by admin
Port Vale 1-3 Plymouth Argyle: Pilgrims win League One title
Joe Edwards’ third goal in five games sent the 4,000 travelling Argyle fans into raptures

Plymouth Argyle were crowned League One champions after coming from behind to win 3-1 at Port Vale on the final day of the season.

James Plant gave Vale the perfect start when he raced through to fire past keeper Callum Burton in the third minute.

But homegrown midfielder Adam Randell restored parity with a low right-footed shot into the bottom corner from the edge of the box before Joe Edwards fired the Pilgrims ahead four minutes later.

Substitute Finn Azaz made sure the title would head to Devon when his right-footed shot from the edge of the box nestled in the top corner.

The win meant Argyle ended the season on 101 points, three clear of Ipswich Town, who drew 2-2 at Fleetwood Town, to clinch a return to the Championship for the first time since 2010.

Vale end the season in 18th place, having won just three times since mid-January.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Port Vale

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Stone
  • 6Smith
  • 5DonnellySubstituted forCassat 64′minutes
  • 11Benning
  • 29PlantSubstituted forShorrockat 79′minutes
  • 14Ojo
  • 10Conlon
  • 7Worrall
  • 19MasseySubstituted forProctorat 78′minutes
  • 9WilsonSubstituted forTaylorat 64′minutes
  • 26ButterworthSubstituted forCheaterat 57′minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Cass
  • 13Proctor
  • 20Taylor
  • 23Cheater
  • 25Stevens
  • 31Shorrock
  • 33Politic

Plymouth

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 25Burton
  • 5Wilson
  • 6Scarr
  • 3Gillesphey
  • 8Edwards
  • 4Houghton
  • 20Randell
  • 17In the roomSubstituted forGrantat 84′minutes
  • 26WrightSubstituted forThinat 72′minutes
  • 10MayorSubstituted forSayat 45′minutesBooked at 81mins
  • 11EnnisSubstituted forHardieat 61′minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Hardie
  • 15Grant
  • 16Cosgrove
  • 18Say
  • 21Lonwijk
  • 28Thin
  • 32Parkes

Referee:
Simon Mather

Attendance:
11,998

Live Text

See also  Point returned and game to play Justice for Ivrea

You may also like

Monaco recovers in Angers and consolidates its fourth...

World Superbike Championship race in Barcelona: Bautista wins...

Exeter City 3-2 Morecambe: Jay Stansfield hat-trick relegates...

Juventus on the way to the Champions League

Phoenix Suns, Chris Paul is out for Game...

The Czech doubles four went to the WC...

Udinese-Naples, clashes in the field between the fans...

Ried takes revenge on Lustenau

I took three steps in the delirium of...

Julbo Fury con lens photochromic Reactive

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy