Port Vale 1-3 Plymouth Argyle: Pilgrims win League One title

Plymouth Argyle were crowned League One champions after coming from behind to win 3-1 at Port Vale on the final day of the season.
James Plant gave Vale the perfect start when he raced through to fire past keeper Callum Burton in the third minute.
But homegrown midfielder Adam Randell restored parity with a low right-footed shot into the bottom corner from the edge of the box before Joe Edwards fired the Pilgrims ahead four minutes later.
Substitute Finn Azaz made sure the title would head to Devon when his right-footed shot from the edge of the box nestled in the top corner.
The win meant Argyle ended the season on 101 points, three clear of Ipswich Town, who drew 2-2 at Fleetwood Town, to clinch a return to the Championship for the first time since 2010.
Vale end the season in 18th place, having won just three times since mid-January.
More to follow.
Line-ups
Port Vale
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Stone
- 6Smith
- 5DonnellySubstituted forCassat 64′minutes
- 11Benning
- 29PlantSubstituted forShorrockat 79′minutes
- 14Ojo
- 10Conlon
- 7Worrall
- 19MasseySubstituted forProctorat 78′minutes
- 9WilsonSubstituted forTaylorat 64′minutes
- 26ButterworthSubstituted forCheaterat 57′minutes
Substitutes
- 2Cass
- 13Proctor
- 20Taylor
- 23Cheater
- 25Stevens
- 31Shorrock
- 33Politic
Plymouth
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 25Burton
- 5Wilson
- 6Scarr
- 3Gillesphey
- 8Edwards
- 4Houghton
- 20Randell
- 17In the roomSubstituted forGrantat 84′minutes
- 26WrightSubstituted forThinat 72′minutes
- 10MayorSubstituted forSayat 45′minutesBooked at 81mins
- 11EnnisSubstituted forHardieat 61′minutes
Substitutes
- 9Hardie
- 15Grant
- 16Cosgrove
- 18Say
- 21Lonwijk
- 28Thin
- 32Parkes
- Referee:
- Simon Mather
- Attendance:
- 11,998
Live Text
-
Match ends, Port Vale 1, Plymouth Argyle 3.
-
Second Half ends, Port Vale 1, Plymouth Argyle 3.
-
Foul by Matty Taylor (Port Vale).
-
Dan Scarr (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
-
Funso Ojo (Port Vale) wins a free kick on the left wing.
-
Foul by Adam Randell (Plymouth Argyle).
-
Attempt blocked. Jamie Proctor (Port Vale) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Malvind Benning.
-
Tom Conlon (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
-
Foul by Jordan Houghton (Plymouth Argyle).
-
Substitution, Plymouth Argyle. Conor Grant replaces Bali Mumba.
-
Foul by Funso Ojo (Port Vale).
-
Jay Matete (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
-
Finn Azaz (Plymouth Argyle) is shown the yellow card.
-
Finn Azaz (Plymouth Argyle) has gone down, but the referee deems it simulation.
-
Attempt missed. Jamie Proctor (Port Vale) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by David Worrall with a cross.
-
Substitution, Port Vale. Jack Shorrock replaces James Plant.
-
Substitution, Port Vale. Jamie Proctor replaces Gavin Massey.
-
James Plant (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
-
Foul by James Wilson (Plymouth Argyle).
-
James Plant (Port Vale) wins a free kick on the left wing.