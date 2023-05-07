Port Vale 1-3 Plymouth Argyle: Pilgrims win League One title

Joe Edwards’ third goal in five games sent the 4,000 travelling Argyle fans into raptures

Plymouth Argyle were crowned League One champions after coming from behind to win 3-1 at Port Vale on the final day of the season.

James Plant gave Vale the perfect start when he raced through to fire past keeper Callum Burton in the third minute.

But homegrown midfielder Adam Randell restored parity with a low right-footed shot into the bottom corner from the edge of the box before Joe Edwards fired the Pilgrims ahead four minutes later.

Substitute Finn Azaz made sure the title would head to Devon when his right-footed shot from the edge of the box nestled in the top corner.

The win meant Argyle ended the season on 101 points, three clear of Ipswich Town, who drew 2-2 at Fleetwood Town, to clinch a return to the Championship for the first time since 2010.

Vale end the season in 18th place, having won just three times since mid-January.

More to follow.