The Portland Trail Blazers snapped a six-game losing streak by defeating the Utah Jazz 127-115.

Damian Lillard had 30 points, rookie Shaedon Sharpe had his career-high with 24, and Trendon Watford added 21.

Lauri Markkanen had 40 points and 12 rebounds while Kris Dunn had 15 off the bench for the Utah Jazz, who had won four of their last five games.

For Simone Fontecchio it’s 5 points in 20′ with 2/7 from the field and 2 assists.