Portland shuts down Damian Lillard for season?

Portland shuts down Damian Lillard for season?

The Portland Trail Blazers are considering shutting down Damian Lillard for the remainder of the season.
Even reaching the play-in for Portland is a chimera as they are 3.5 games behind last place.
For this Lillard could be stopped.
The same player said you have to be smart when the team has no more goals.

The star of the team played 58 out of 73 games averaging 32.2ppg, his career high.

