Portland wants a third team for Herro if Lillard’s Miami deal closes

If the Portland Trail Blazers were to trade Damian Lillard to the Miami Heat, their goal would then be to ship Tyler Herro, sure counterpart in the deal, to a third team.

In fact, the Blazers are full in the guard department with Scoot Henderson, Shaedon Sharpe and Anfernee Simons.

Herro has a four-year, $120 million deal after the extension.

Lillard has let it be known that the Miami Heat is his favorite destination.

The Portland Trail Blazers deal with anyone looking for the best proposition for Lillard.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

