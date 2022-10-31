Qualified Porto and Atletico Madrid out of the Champions League have already acquired verdicts: but the do Dragão challenge still counts for a lot

Porto take to the quiet field in the match that will take place at the Estadio do Dragão at 21.00 on Tuesday 1 November for the last day of the Champions League group stage. Conceiçao’s team qualified for the round of 16 with a day to spare, thanks to three consecutive victories in the last three days. Atletico Madrid, after the crazy final against Leverkusen which cost the round of 16, will have to fight for a place in the Europa League playoffs.

PRONOSTIC — The Lusitanians can cultivate a little hope of first place, should Bruges stumble in Leverkusen (the two teams are only a point apart). The Madrid players, on the other hand, will have to defend third place, which means at least the Europa League. The recommended combo is the one that mixes the 1X, and therefore the victory of the home team or, at most, the draw, with Multigol 2-4. The corresponding odds are 2.05 on Sisal, 2.00 on Snai, 1.99 on Better.

HOW THEY ARRIVE — Delicate moment for Atletico. After the very painful mockery against Leverkusen, another defeat came in the league: Simeone’s men lost Saturday in Cadiz. Under 2-0, they recovered at 2-2 and then suffered the goal of Ruben Sobrino for the final 3-2. On the other hand, if Porto have secured second place in the group in the Champions League, the league now seems to have taken the direction of Lisbon (Benfica are seven points away), given that two more precious points were lost on Saturday evening as well. with Santa Clara. See also High jump, bronze in Vallortigara The podium reached the age of 30

PREVIOUS — Porto and Atletico Madrid have met 11 times in European competition, with the Portuguese side only able to win two of those comparisons. The Spaniards have also remained unbeaten in their last five matches against Porto in the Champions League, winning four, all under the leadership of Simeone. The last time the Colchoneros lost a match against the Portuguese was in December 2009, with Quique Sanchez Flores on the bench. Porto have remained unbeaten in their last three home games against Atletico Madrid in European competition between 1963 and 2009, but have lost both of their most recent home matches: 1-2 in October 2013 and 1-3 in December 2021.

QUOTE — Starting from 1X2, Porto enjoys the favors of the prediction. The 1 mark fluctuates between 2.45 for Sisal, Snai, Better and LeoVegas and 2.55 for NetBet and Novibet. The 2 reaches a maximum of 3.00 on LeoVegas and 888Sport. Finally, the tie is worth 3.25 on Planetwin, Better and Goldbet, 3.40 on Sisal.

The scorer market is worth a look. The main danger for Simeone bears the name of Taremi, directly involved in six goals in this Champions League edition (four goals and two assists); more than any other teammate. The share that sees him as a scorer during the 90 ‘is 3.00 on Sisal (6.50 if first scorer). On Snai, the Over 1.5 shots on target reaches a rather attractive threshold: 3.75.

EXACT RESULTS — Instead, betting on the exact result, the most probable for bookmakers is 1-1: the odds oscillate between 5.80 from Better and Goldbet to 6.40 from Netbet and Novibet. The 1-0, and therefore Porto’s narrow victory, is worth 8.00 over Sisal and LeoVegas, 8.50 over Snai. The same score, but in favor of Atletico, reaches a maximum of 9.25 on Snai, while the share remains lower on Sisal (8.50). It is not excluded that the match can end 0-0: 9.45 on Better and Goldbet, 9.80 on Novibet. See also Garlasco chooses Marchesi He is the new Under 18 and Serie D coach

October 31, 2022 (change October 31, 2022 | 15:01)

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

