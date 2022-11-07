Home Sports Porto, Conceicao: “Inter? We have a lot of time to think about that match “
The Portuguese coach remains focused on his next engagements: we will think about the match with the Nerazurri later on

Sergio Conceicao, Porto coach, in a press conference on the eve of the Portuguese Cup match against Mafra, reiterated his team not to think at this moment of Inter, the next opponent in the Champions League: “We have some time before facing Inter. We have a lot of time to think about that opponent and the most important thing now is to think about this match. Our focus is on tomorrow’s match against Mafra and everything related to the Cup. I’m placing a lot of emphasis on the attention we need to have on tomorrow’s match“.

