An attentive and well-organized defensive Inter conquered the passage of the round to the quarter-finals of the Champions League by drawing 0-0 on the Porto field after the 1-0 won in the first leg at San Siro. Excellent performance from the entire Nerazzurri defense with Onana, Darmian and Acerbi above all. Calhanoglu is also excellent. Here are Fabio Caressa’s Nerazzurri report cards