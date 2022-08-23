Disguise

Jean Cocteau loved madly, like others in Paris in the same twenties, Barbettefabulous drag queen acrobat (per century Vander Clyde, 1899-1973), who from his native Texas, to be precise from the minimal Round Rock, which he had abandoned as soon as possible, had traveled the world with the circus, seen in Austin as a child and immediately loved. He had come to Paris at the right moment, from 1923, he immediately raged at the Casino, the Moulin Rouge, the Folies Bergères. His performance was entitled “Barbette, the enigma“ and attracted very different audiences, conquered by final revelation of true sex of the star.

Pierre Drieu La Rochelle reviewed it very well, Paul Valery wondered, after the show, if there was a myth of Hercules transformed into a swallow in ancient Greece. The poet writes it in an admiring way in 1926 in the Nouvelle Revue Française, in which he categorically states: “The number of Barbette is exceptional. Genius is a gift from heaven. It is up to us only to make a means for it, because until further notice we must exercise our powers in the wrong way and weakly hypnotize the world through art ”. The caster’s dressing room reveals an iron dedication to creation of one’s own stage identity: “Her conscientiousness is that of the Cambodian dancers, sewn every evening in their golden costume”. The artist’s career was interrupted after a bad fall – of which she bore the scars – and the glory of him was born from that failure as female impersonatorat a time when the American theater market loved this figure very much, when the hilarious British comedy was raging in the repertoire “Carlo’s aunt“, by Brandon Thomas. There metamorphosis it takes place under the eyes of the writer, who was certainly not new to the vision of queens of the night and theirs Preparation.

Between man and woman

The impact is the same as Vaslav Nijinskij: that no one noticed on the street during the day and that aroused amazement in his scenic metamorphosis. The result, obtained by expert visagists, is disconcerting: he must declare, seduced, that: “Jeckyll is Hyde! Yes Hyde. Because I’m scared”. The wire was the main ingredient of the tightrope walker, along with the trapezoidon which Man Ray portrays him, commissioned by Cocteau, who briefly had a relationship with him, who dedicates numerous admired shots, between sequins and sequinsin a ambiguous custom between man and womanat the time of the make-up, as an angel of the trapezoid, which is swinging in the swing. The shots of Madame D’Ora and George Hoyningen-Huene are also memorable: they depict him at the height of his highly elaborate glamor. “When Barbette enters the scene it is as if he throws a handful of powder in the eyes of the spectators. And he does it in such a way, with such an attitude, that from that moment on he can afford to worry only about his efforts as a tightrope walker. Since that time his gestures as a man they will come back to him useful instead of betraying him. It will look like one of those Amazons that dazzle us from the advertising pages of American magazines ”.

In modest and homophobic Englandcame arrested and deported, because he was found flirting with a man at the Palladium Theater, but this did not damage his career. He was on stage with Josephine Baker, admired by Anton Dolin and Mistinguett. Jean Cocteau memorably immortalized it in “The poet’s blood“ (1932), where she appears in a beautiful dress on the stage with a series of socialites, replacing Anna de Noailles. In 1937 at the Loew Theater in New York, she had a serious injury to the trapezius, interrupted his career. Cocteau wrote an article on “Voilà”, returning to the figure to which he had dedicated a text so full of echoes: “Barbette carries his own shadow, exposes the propria night “.

Here the comparison with two other masters of the theater in transvestite of which the poet had written in admiring words: Mei Lanfangthe queen of the Peking Opera, who shocked even the stiff Bertold Brecht who admired him in Moscow, and Kikugoromaster of kabuki, celebrated by Ozu Yasujirō in the film “Kagamijishi“(1936), the only surviving documentary of the master of Trip to Tokyo. The work was known to Cocteau, who for some Japanese scholars would have drawn inspiration from a scene for “The beauty and the Beast“. In a story entitled “Barbette” death disguises itself as a man to capture the acrobat disguised as a woman, whose exceptionality he guesses.

An artistic model

The lady of the trapeze, returned to the United States on a permanent basis, switched to teach the art of acrobat and that of the disguise, became an important figure for many circuses. He collaborated with the Ringling Brothers Circus, with MGM, with Orson Welles, for the staging of the Japanese air circus in the final part of “Around the World“. Billy Wilder hired him to educate Tony Curtis and Jack Lemmon to be perfect sway of the drag: for them he elaborated a gesture indebted to that of Marilyn, which he had studied for a long time. Francis Steegmuller after a long search managed to find Barbette in Austin. In his mature age he suffered from terrible pains, perhaps from the after-effects of falls, a slave to painkillers, he died of an overdosand in 1973.