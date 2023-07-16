Portrait of Swiss national coach Inka Grings before the World Cup

Today a goal wall legend, formerly a problem player with a crazy love life: this is how national coach Inka Grings ticks

Michael Buholzer / Keystone

Inka Grings wants to reach the round of 16 with the Swiss national team at the World Cup. She actually wanted to train men.

It is a historic television moment in October 2019 on ZDF. Inka Grings has already scored five times on the legendary goal wall of the program “Das aktuell Sportstudio”: three times at the bottom, twice at the top. Then she takes a running start for the sixth attempt. No one before has managed to hit everyone. Grings runs, shoots – over. “I was too nervous, couldn’t handle the pressure,” she said into the microphone afterwards.

