Portugal 0-0 USA: World champions USA scrape into last 16

The US have drawn their past two games at the Women’s World Cup

Defending champions the USA suffered a huge scare against Women’s World Cup debutants Portugal before scraping through to the last 16.

The Stars and Stripes are yet to fire at the tournament and, after being held by the Netherlands in their previous match, suffered another frustrating draw that raised questions about their hopes of winning the tournament for an unprecedented third time in a row.

Portugal, who would have caused one of the greatest upsets in the competition’s history had they won, hit the post through Ana Capeta in the 91st minute.

In the end the USA were relieved to hear the full-time whistle, the point enough to take them through as runners-up to the Netherlands, who thrashed Vietnam 7-0.

However, the United States were once again far from their best as they struggled to break down a gritty Portugal defence, while keeper Ines Pereira produced two fine saves to deny recalled forward Lynn Williams.

The world‘s number one side will now face the winners of Group G, which will be decided on Wednesday with Sweden – the last nation to defeat the USA in a 90-minute game at the World Cup – set to finish top unless there is a 10-goal swing.

On a bitterly frustrating night for the four-time world champions in Auckland, midfielder Rose Lavelle was booked and will miss the next game after her second caution of the tournament.

USA fail to impress

The US came into this tournament as hot favourites to win it, but they have failed to impress in front of their thousands of travelling fans in New Zealand.

They finish the group stage with five points – two behind the Netherlands – and questions as to why they look a shadow of the team that conquered the world in 2015 and 2019.

After missing a host of chances in their opening 3-0 win over debutants Vietnam, the US were held by the Netherlands in a repeat of the final four years ago.

Manager Vlatko Andonovski had named the same starting XI for the first two games but opted to made two changes as Lavelle, who has recovered from a recent knee injury, started after coming off the bench to provide the assist for Lindsey Horan to equalise against the Netherlands.

Forward Williams also got her first taste of this World Cup as Savannah DeMelo and Trinity Rodman dropped out.

But the changes failed to inspire the US, who failed to score in a World Cup game for the first time since being held 0-0 by Sweden in 2015.

Portugal’s Ana Capeta hits the post against the United States in the 91st minute

Portugal bow out with heads held high

Portugal, who finished third in the group – one point behind the USA – exit the competition with their heads held high after going so close to causing an almighty shock.

They played 13 matches – 10 group games and three play-off matches – to reach their first World Cup and only secured a place with a 2-1 win over Cameroon in February.

Having lost narrowly to the Netherlands in their opening group game, Francisco Neto’s side secured a historic first win on the global stage as goals by Telma Encarnacao and exciting young talent Francisca Nazareth defeated Vietnam 2-0.

The fact Portugal went into the third group game still in with a chance of qualifying for the knockout stage will be seen as progress.

Against the United States, they were strong at the back and quick on the break, with Jessica Silva wasting a great chance in the first half before Nazareth went close.

The fourth official had just signalled a minimum of eight additional minutes when substitute Capeta struck the post.

“When Ana shot I was thinking it was a goal,” said Neto.

“What I said to the girls is that I was very proud. Of course they are very sad because we are going home tomorrow.

“What this World Cup shows now is the women’s game is growing a lot and all the teams are amazing. Because of that you have this kind of result.

“Before the World Cup nobody believed this kind of result would come.”

Player of the match

Joana MarchãoJoana Marchão

Portugal

Squad number5Player nameJoana Marchão

Squad number21Player nameAna Capeta

Squad number20Player nameKika Nazareth

Squad number16Player nameDiana Silva

Squad number8Player nameAndreia Norton

Squad number14Player nameDolores Silva

Squad number2Player nameCatarina Amado

Squad number11Player nameTatiana Pinto

Squad number15Player nameCarole Costa

Squad number9Player nameAna Borges

Squad number19Player nameDiana Gomes

Squad number23Player nameTelma Encarnação

Squad number10Player nameJéssica Silva

Squad number6Player nameAndreia Jacinto

Squad number1Player nameInês Pereira

USA

Squad number13Player nameMorgan

Squad number5Player nameO’Hara

Squad number1Player nameNaeher

Squad number11Player nameSmith

Squad number20Player nameRodman

Squad number4Player nameGirma

Squad number8Player nameErtz

Squad number23Player nameFox

Squad number16Player nameLavelle

Squad number10Player nameHoran

Squad number6Player nameWilliams

Squad number19Player nameDunn

Squad number17Player nameSullivan

Squad number14Player nameSonnett

Squad number7Player nameThompson

Squad number15Player nameRapinoe

Line-ups

Portugal

Formation 4-1-2-1-2

1 Teixeira Pereira

9Marques Borges19Ribeiro Gomes15da Silva Costa2Silva Amado

14Jácome da Silva

11Ferreira Pinto8Norton

20Ramos Ribeiro Nazareth Sousa

16Abreu de Sousa e Silva10Manjenje Nogueira Silva

1Teixeira Pereira9Marques Borges19Ribeiro GomesBooked at 72mins15da Silva CostaBooked at 56mins2Silva AmadoBooked at 85minsSubstituted forGaspar Silva Marchãoat 89’minutes14Jácome da Silva11Ferreira Pinto8NortonSubstituted forVelosa Encarnaçãoat 81’minutes20Ramos Ribeiro Nazareth SousaSubstituted for Jesus Jacintoat 62’minutes16Abreu de Sousa e SilvaSubstituted forPalma Capetaat 90’minutes10Manjenje Nogueira SilvaSubstitutes3de Sousa Alves4Garcia Rebelo5Gaspar Silva Marchão6de Jesus Jacinto7Santos Marques Rodrigues12de Sousa Barros Morais13Figueira Pinto17da Silva Seiça18Trindade Coruche Mendes21Palma Capeta22Campos Costa23Velosa Encarnação

USA

Formation 4-3-3

1Naeher

23Fox8Ertz4Girma19Dunn

16Lavelle17Sullivan10Horan

6Williams13Morgan11Smith

1Naeher23Fox8Ertz4GirmaBooked at 81mins19DunnSubstituted forO’Haraat 90+7’minutes16LavelleBooked at 39mins17Sullivan10HoranSubstituted forSonnettat 84’minutes6WilliamsSubstituted forRodmanat 84’minutes13MorganSubstituted forThompsonat 90+7’minutes11SmithBooked at 52minsSubstituted forRapinoeat 61’minutesSubstitutes2Sanchez3Huerta5O’Hara7Thompson9DeMelo12Cook14Sonnett15Rapinoe18Murphy20Rodman21Kingsbury22Mewis

Referee:Rebecca Welch

Attendance:40,958

Live Text

Match ends, Portugal 0, USA 0.

Second Half ends, Portugal 0, USA 0.

Substitution, USA. Alyssa Thompson replaces Alex Morgan.

Substitution, USA. Kelley O’Hara replaces Crystal Dunn.

Attempt missed. Megan Rapinoe (USA) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Alex Morgan with a headed pass.

Ana Capeta (Portugal) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Alex Morgan (USA) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Megan Rapinoe with a cross.

Attempt missed. Andreia Jacinto (Portugal) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Ana Capeta (Portugal) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Telma Encarnação with a through ball.

Attempt missed. Alex Morgan (USA) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Megan Rapinoe with a through ball.

Substitution, Portugal. Ana Capeta replaces Diana Silva.

Substitution, Portugal. Joana Marchão replaces Catarina Amado.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match because of an injury Inês Pereira (Portugal).

Inês Pereira (Portugal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Emily Sonnett (USA).

Corner, USA. Conceded by Catarina Amado.

Catarina Amado (Portugal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Catarina Amado (Portugal).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

