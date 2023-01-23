Home Sports Portugal, check the … blank card: the referee showed it to the medical staff of the two teams
Sports

Portugal, check the … blank card: the referee showed it to the medical staff of the two teams

by admin
Portugal, check the … blank card: the referee showed it to the medical staff of the two teams

In a women’s match in Portugal, a… blank card appeared. Ms. Catarina Campos showed it during the cup match between Sporting Lisbon and Benfica to underline and encourage a gesture of fair play…

When the English referee Ken Aston, looking at a traffic light, had the intuition to invent the cards in 1966, he may not have imagined how much his idea would have an impact on the world of football. And instead, over fifty years later, his heirs continue to wave yellow and red, without having to explain to the players what those signs mean. But since football evolves like the rest of the world, staying anchored to two cards risks being… not very modern. And here in a women’s match in Portugal a white card appeared. Ms. Catarina Campos showed it during the cup match between Sporting Lisbon and Benfica.

The white card

But what does the white card mean? Unlike the other two, which serve to warn players and possibly send them off the pitch, the one introduced in Portugal is not a punishment element, but an acknowledgment of something well done. Indeed, it serves to underline and encourage gestures of fair play within the game. So, as the DailyMail, the white card was shown just before the end of the first half, with Benfica leading 3-0. When suddenly a person fell ill on a bench, both medical staffs rushed to help. The referee appreciated and was thus able to use his white card, showing it to both teams of rescuers.

Improve ethical values ​​and fair play

See also  Today there is the lomellino derby. Florens Vigevano-Garlasco is on stage at PalaBonomi

Something that also received applause from the entire stadium, with the public appreciating this innovation, proposed in Portugal to improve ethical values ​​within sport. The idea is that obtaining immediate visual recognition can push those on the field more and more to demonstrate fair play. And from what we have seen recently, with the card already shown several times in women’s football, in lower divisions and even in five-a-side football, it could also work. Of course, this white card is decidedly different from the one proposed by UEFA a decade ago, from an idea by Michel Platini. At the time the concept was that the white card was supposed to represent a temporary 10-minute red card, but in the end nothing came of it. And so now the white card is the only one that the players… will be happy to receive.

January 23 – 15:03

© breaking latest news

You may also like

Amarcord: Lo Bello, Rocco, Rivera and that unforgettable...

FIS World Cup: Gu Ailing won two championships...

Nairo Quintana retires: Wednesday conference in Bogota

La Liga Comprehensive: Barcelona’s small victory secures the...

World Cup: Brignone and Bassino attack the Erta...

2022 Top 10 Football Star Rankings (Photos) |...

Friendly fire on United from Ferdinand and Keane:...

QJMOTOR MotoGP and then advanced Moto2 arena shine...

Naples “winter champion” after 5 years. For the...

Who is Tiago Djaló Inter goal: Milan, friendship...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy