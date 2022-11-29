Suddenly, an invader. With the rainbow flag (symbol of sexual freedom) in hand and the T-shirt with the words “Respect for Iranian woman” on one side and “Save Ukraine” (and the symbol of Superman) on the other she crossed the field of the Lusail Iconic stadium on which Portugal and Uruguay were facing each other, a race valid for the World Cup in Qatar. The protagonist of the gesture is the Italian Mario Ferri, from breaking latest news , nicknamed the “falcon” because he is not new to such actions.

It all happened a few minutes before Cristiano Ronaldo broke the deadlock. This time, the controls of the security system failed. Even if Ferri was promptly blocked and escorted out of the security service. The flag was picked up by the referee and the match restarted pretty much right away. Naturally, the replay of the invasion on TV was not shown by the Qatari directors. A country, the latter, in which homosexuality and respect for human rights have been banned. While in Iran women have been protesting against the rulers for weeks against the obligation to wear the veil. These situations also had repercussions on the World Cup. So much so that the organizers had put pressure on Fifa not to wear the captains of the teams the rainbow armband. Pressure “welcomed” by the World Football Federation. Symbols (scarves, flags, T-shirts) praising sexual freedom and supporting Iranian women’s protests have often been seized from the stands.