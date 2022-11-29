Fifa awarded the attacking midfielder a goal but the striker cheered as if the goal were his.

Il Portugal he also won in his second World Cup outing in Qatar and against Uruguay he thanks the brace by Bruno Fernandes. The playmaker has been credited by both networks. If there are no doubts about the penalty one, some uncertainty remains about the first one. In fact, during the race, it had been Cristiano Ronaldo to take ownership of the marking.

On the partner’s cross, CR7 he had put his head in and, perhaps, touched the ball going to rejoice. At the end of the match, Bruno Fernandes explained to Rai what exactly the two of them said about marking: “Ronaldo told me he touched the ball on the first goal and it seemed like that to me too, but the important thing is that it arrived the success of the team”, the words of the former also Novara, Udinese and Sampdoria.

And on the World Cup: “We have to think from game to game, we also want to win the next one. Scoring goals is always important and gives confidence, but scoring with the national team has a different flavour: there is no difference between friendlies and official matches. but I’m still happy to have scored at the World Cup.”

