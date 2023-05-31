Home » Portugal’s neo-team boss also relies on Ronaldo
Portugal’s neo-team boss also relies on Ronaldo

For Portugal’s new team boss Roberto Martinez, not calling up Cristiano Ronaldo is not an issue. After the disappointing World Cup in Qatar, the 38-year-old superstar was “not ready” for an end to the national team, Martinez said in an interview with radio station talksport on Wednesday.

Ronaldo has 198 caps and has also been called up for Portugal’s upcoming games against Bosnia-Herzegovina and Iceland in June. “He wanted to be part of the new cycle and from there it was very easy to invite him to the March seminar,” explained Martinez. “He can reach 200 caps and he’s someone you have to use in your dressing room.”

In Martinez’s first two games as international coach, against Liechtenstein and Luxembourg, Ronaldo captained Portugal and scored four goals. “He scored four goals, was a real leader, a captain and someone who brings an experience that no other player in world football has,” said Martinez.

