Rome, 26 July 2022 – Portuguese caravel but not only. Let’s try to understand which species live in our seas (not always as dangerous as the marine coelenterate who sent a woman to the hospital in Sicily. “And for what we know – adds the professor – the caravel caused only one victim in Sardinia, the fact dates back to 7-8 years ago. But she was an elderly woman with health problems”.

So Boero pressed, and it’s not a joke: “The most dangerous species in the Mediterranean is the man. Just look at the news in recent days, “the greatest number of victims is caused by accidents and boats”. After this necessary clarification Ferdinando Boeroprofessor of Zoology at the university Federico II of Naples and president of the Dohrn foundation clarifies: “For almost 40 years we have had a migration of tropical species in the Mediterranean, by now there will be a thousand. The phenomenon is mainly due to climate change and the heat, which causes the death of the species indigenous: it started quietly, today it is certainly more intense “. Here are some examples of tenants of our waters, some certainly to be avoided, so much so that even theIss – l’college of health – dedicated explanations and recommendations.

Hermodically carunculata

As bathers we can get in touch with theHermodically carunculata or sea worm, “it has bristles that look like glass wool so they stay stuck in the skin and cause irritation”, warns the professor.

Tracina or spider fish

Also fearful for its quills on the upper fin is the weever, “which lives buried in the sand and it has a powerful poison, when you are bitten you feel a great pain. “Insidious because it camouflages itself, walking on the sand can happen to inadvertently put a foot on it”.

An ISS file clarifies: “Weepers live exclusively in the sea, in particular on sandy and / or muddy bottoms, usually within 30 meters of depth, even if they have been reported at greater depths, up to 150 meters. At the bottom of the sea, the weeverfish blend perfectly and it is very difficult to identify them from the surface, even in shallow waters. The danger lurks in dorsal spines (5 to 7) of the fish which are robust and poisonous; in rest conditions they are lowered, but as soon as the weever is erected she feels disturbed (for example from the approach of bathers) or when hunting prey. The spines are connected to a spongy tissue that produces poison. The poison is still little known, but it contains a mixture of several toxic substances of a protein nature and, among these, the best known is dracotoxin, a very unstable molecule that would have a haemolytic action (it destroys blood cells) and is sensitive to temperature. There are also other substances such as serotonin and histamine, which contribute to the reaction to the sting but also cause general reactions such as sense of panic which takes over in people immediately after being stung. “

Medusa Pelagia noctiluca

“If a person has been stung by a jellyfish in the Mediterranean at 90%, it is this species”, explains Boero.

The blue button

It has no impact on our health there Porpita porpita o blue button del mare, “a beautiful species that has recently been sighted in Fano, in the Marche region. Relative of the Velella velellacalled the blue boat of San Pietro.

The Suez Canal Route

“The death of species that do not like the heat too much favors tropical species – explains Boero -. They do not arrive here because they kill the others but they arrive here because the heat has killed the others while they they feel good in the heat. They can reach us with the ballast water from ships but most pass by Suez passage. The australian reef, that the largest biological formation on the planet and is 2 thousand kilometers long, is suffering from too much heat and it seems that one thousand of these kilometers are in poor condition. These animals are adapted to live warm but not too hot. So they tend to move north, where they find conditions that are more suitable for their survival. In the Mediterranean, therefore, they are finding good conditions. We can consider them climate refugees, it is the same principle that applies to human beings “.

The case of Israel

The nomadic jellyfish Rhopilemastinging, wreaked havoc in Israelthe professor recalls, “because there are so many that have clogged the cooling ducts of the power plants and desalinators “.