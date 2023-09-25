Home » Poruba hockey players made Vsetín laugh and moved to the top of the first league
Poruba hockey players made Vsetín laugh and moved to the top of the first league

Poruby hockey players won in the 5th round of the first league in a battle between undefeated teams on the ice of Vsetín 6:2 and got to the top of the table. They are ahead of Jihlava, who won the derby over their rival from Vysočina in Třebíč 2:1. After the initial three defeats, the winner of last season’s second highest competition, Zlín, succeeded for the second time in a row, celebrating in Prostějov after a 4:1 result.

