Poruba hockey players made Vsetín laugh and moved to the top of the first league

Poruby hockey players won in the 5th round of the first league in a battle between undefeated teams on the ice of Vsetín 6:2 and got to the top of the table. They are ahead of Jihlava, who won the derby over their rival from Vysočina in Třebíč 2:1. After the initial three defeats, the winner of last season’s second highest competition, Zlín, succeeded for the second time in a row, celebrating in Prostějov after a 4:1 result.

