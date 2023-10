In the 11th round of the first league, the Poruby hockey players won 2:0 over the third Sokolov in their asylum in Kravaří and increased their lead at the top of the table over the second Vsetín to three points. The Wallachians beat newcomer Znojmo 3:2 on their own ice only in overtime. After two defeats, the defender of the triumph in the second highest competition, Zlín, returned to the winning wave, winning in Chrudim nad Pardubicemi B 2:1 in extra time.

