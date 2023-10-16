Home » Porzingis: Being able to play with the Celtics is a fantastic opportunity
Sports

Porzingis: Being able to play with the Celtics is a fantastic opportunity

by admin
Porzingis: Being able to play with the Celtics is a fantastic opportunity

During an interview with NBC Sports BostonKristaps Porzingis can hardly hide his enthusiasm for his arrival at the Celtics.

“At this point in my career, this is what I wanted, to be able to try to win the ring.
Especially wearing the colors of this organization which, as I keep repeating, is one of the most iconic franchises there is. To be able to play for this team is absolutely incredible, a fantastic opportunity that I am very grateful for.”

Porzingis also seems to have resolved the physical problems that prevented him from helping Latvia in the last World Cup.

“I don’t feel any pain anymore, the Celtics medical staff did an incredible job… I would have liked to play straight away, from the first day of training camp, but they told me not to rush. I listened to them and everything went perfectly, I arrived ready for training camp and I can’t wait to start the season.”

The Latvian big man immediately after his arrival in Boston signed a two-year extension worth 60 million in total.

See also  Utah wakes up in the second half, there is also the hand of Fontecchio in the success against the Spurs

You may also like

China Speed ​​Horse Racing Open (Wuhan Station) Concludes...

the Blues, beaten to the wire, will not...

Mexico and Germany Set to Clash in FIFA...

TG Sportcafe24 – October 16th edition

Xiamen University Hosts Inaugural Postgraduate Sports Competition, Encouraging...

Fantastic Czechs! Perušič and Schweiner celebrate the title...

Honduras Announces 11 Starters against Cuba in Crucial...

JOHNNY SERVOZ-GAVIN AND THE COURAGE TO SAY ENOUGH...

Nagelsmann awakens German will to win – sport.ORF.at

Max Scherzer Returns to Lead Texas Rangers in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy