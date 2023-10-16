Porzingis: Being able to play with the Celtics is a fantastic opportunity

During an interview with NBC Sports BostonKristaps Porzingis can hardly hide his enthusiasm for his arrival at the Celtics.

“At this point in my career, this is what I wanted, to be able to try to win the ring.

Especially wearing the colors of this organization which, as I keep repeating, is one of the most iconic franchises there is. To be able to play for this team is absolutely incredible, a fantastic opportunity that I am very grateful for.”

Porzingis also seems to have resolved the physical problems that prevented him from helping Latvia in the last World Cup.

“I don’t feel any pain anymore, the Celtics medical staff did an incredible job… I would have liked to play straight away, from the first day of training camp, but they told me not to rush. I listened to them and everything went perfectly, I arrived ready for training camp and I can’t wait to start the season.”

The Latvian big man immediately after his arrival in Boston signed a two-year extension worth 60 million in total.

