Sports

by admin
Posch in Prague sixth in the Boulder World Cup

Tyrolean Jan-Luca Posch achieved his best result in the Bouldering World Cup with sixth place in Prague. The 25-year-old entered the final of the top six climbers for the first time on Saturday, in which he had to line up at the back. Korean Lee Do Hyun won. Posch’s best result to date was a seventh place from last year in Brixen.

Jakob Schubert and Nicolai Uznik were eliminated in the qualification in Prague. In the women’s competition, Jessica Pilz and Johanna Färber are in the semifinals, which will take place on Sunday.

