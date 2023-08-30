Positive Doping Test Reveals Cuban Athlete’s Loss of Gold at Central American Games San Salvador 2023

Cuban Athlete Tested Positive for Doping, Will Lose Gold at Central American Games

The Cuban delegation that participated in the twenty-fourth edition of the Central American and Caribbean Games in San Salvador 2023 finished in third place in the overall medal table. Mexico secured the top spot with a historic record of 145 gold medals, while Colombia came in second.

However, reports have emerged that may tarnish Cuba’s success at the games. The Centro Caribe Sports Medical Commission revealed that three athletes, including Cuban weightlifter Marifélix Sarría, tested positive for banned substances during the event.

Marifélix Sarría, who won a gold medal in the more than 87 kg weightlifting division, was found to have used anabolic steroids (Boldenone). As a result, she is set to lose her gold medal.

The news comes after two other athletes, Giorgio Gómez from Colombia and Bryan Marrero from Puerto Rico, also tested positive for doping. Gómez, a surfer, tested positive in a urine sample taken on June 29, while Marrero, a baseball player, did so in a sample taken on June 23.

The Centro Caribe Sports Medical Commission highlighted that these positive tests represent only 0.46% of the total samples collected during the games, the lowest rate in the history of the competition.

The Cuban sports authorities have yet to comment on the matter. It remains to be seen how this revelation will impact Cuba’s overall standing in the medal table and their reputation in the sporting community.

Despite this setback, Cuba should be recognized for their success in weightlifting, where they secured two gold medals. Marifélix Sarría’s achievement in the clean and jerk event, lifting 152 kg, showcased her talent and dedication before the doping violation overshadowed her accomplishment.