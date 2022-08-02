Original title: Post: Cristiano Ronaldo participated in Manchester United training today, Ten Hag worried about Martial’s injury

Live it on August 2nd, the “Daily Mail” reported that Manchester United continued to train at the Carrington base on Tuesday local time in preparation for the Premier League game that will open this weekend. Cristiano Ronaldo participated in training, and Martial’s injury made coach Ten Hag a little worried.

It is reported that Ronaldo drove his luxury car today and arrived at the training base to participate in training. Cristiano Ronaldo missed most of United’s pre-season training this summer, and after returning to the team last week, he played with the team in a warm-up match against Vallecano. He is expected to still play an important role at Manchester United this season after his unsuccessful quest to leave the team. Manchester United has always stressed that there is no problem between the club and Ronaldo, and has no intention of letting go of the Portugal international.

In addition, coach Ten Hag is concerned about Martial’s hamstring injury, which he sustained against Atletico Madrid. Martial was originally expected to leave Manchester United completely this summer, but he has performed well in the previous pre-season games and may remain at Old Trafford.

