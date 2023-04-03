One hour sledge the start of Empoli-Leccethe first of the two postponements of the 28th day of Serie A, initially scheduled at 18.30 and which began an hour later. The fault of a fire that occurred in the false ceiling of the dressing room of the blue team at the Castellani.

Zanetti’s players found themselves outside the dressing room, which was the subject of a inspection by a fire brigade team. After communications from the police, the race director, Michael Fabbri, communicated the slip. Obviously, the warm-up of the teams only took place at the end of the operations.