With a goal from Balde in the 56th minute Messina conquers Potenza and closes the circle of what until some time ago seemed like an impossible mission, finally and for the first time coming out of the playout area. Too bad that the defeat instead makes the Lucanians slip out of the playoff area, but there is still time for dreams and nightmares, just as much effort is still required to bring them to fruition or to avert them.

According to official data provided by the company, 2,054 spectators attended this race, including 137 guests.

Photo by Pier Paolo Sacco