The rise of Picerno, a team of a very small town of 5,600 souls that has distinguished itself admirably in C for some years, has led it to challenge the more noble neighbors who certainly have many other derbies in the epic imagination of their supporters. However, the “Viviani” does his duty as always, colorful and noisy in support of the rampant lion. On the field, however, the hosts have the double advantage reassembled after time runs out, to the delight of the “Picernesi” who have arrived in good numbers in the capital.

Photo by Pier Paolo Sacco