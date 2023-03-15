For the thirty-first round of Serie C, group C, the home rossoblu and Viterbo meet at the “Viviani” stadium in Potenza. Thus I meet the Tuscia team seven days after the defeat in Foggia and if on that occasion the ultras from Viterbo were able to console themselves with a test of typhus which presented various positive elements, this time it is of fundamental importance to be able to transmit the charge to the team on the pitch and avoid further complicating your ranking situation after some comforting results from the recent past.

After the beautiful presence of around forty in Foggia, they have passed to just six today, yet one can only praise those who, with so many sacrifices, have once again followed their team, grinding km for a logistically not exactly comfortable away trip. even considering that their city is the northernmost one in the group. Unfortunately the result was against them again and now seven days from the end of the regular season, the hopes of obtaining direct salvation are linked only to mathematics. That until it becomes a sentence it would be appropriate to continue to challenge, exactly as they did at that stage of the championship when they seemed condemned to direct relegation and instead with stubbornness, and with the support of their own fans, they managed to get out of it.

Quite a different matter instead in the Potenza house, with the team that by now travels playing on velvet thanks to a new-found tranquility after a not always rosy period, both at the company level and in terms of technical guidance. However, the return of coach Raffaele, who had done so much good in the past seasons, once again served to revitalize the Lucan team, leading them to aim decisively towards the playoffs. The next three games, two of which at home, will serve to test the real ambitions of this Potenza.

Surely the ultras of the West would deserve it, who have rediscovered their enthusiasm thanks also to the excellent results achieved up to now, but who have always been present and important even in the most difficult moments and it is also due to their tenacity that today the Also keep an eye out for a really interesting ranking. Dreaming costs nothing and even the most disillusioned come to believe in miracles, at least in football. All that remains is to play them all and fight, from now until the end of the championship, with the same faith and passion that the ultras have shown us this season.

Pier Paolo Sacco