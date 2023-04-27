Home » Potenza will wear recycled plastic shirts – Calcio
(ANSA) – POTENZA, APRIL 27 – Potenza (series C, group C) will be the first Italian team to wear a new game shirt made of entirely recycled polyester and obtained by recycling 12 plastic bottles: this is the content of a memorandum of understanding that was signed today in Potenza by the president of the club, Donato Macchia and the president of Corepla, the National Consortium for the collection, recycling and recovery of plastic packaging, Giorgio Quagliuolo.

The initiative is part of the Basilicata company’s adhesion to the UN Agenda 2030 project, whose logo is imprinted on the uniforms used this season, in terms of sustainability.

“We are convinced – said Quagliuolo – that projects like this are successful because sport is a strong sounding board, capable of developing a collective awareness on environmental issues and thus favoring the promotion of a healthy lifestyle, based on respect for that that surrounds us.” “Wearing an innovative shirt – concluded Macchia – we are sure to transfer the message on good daily practices, to those who love the rossoblù colours”. (HANDLE).

