Potì is the best of the blue Cocco puts his heart into it

Potì is the best of the blue Cocco puts his heart into it

5,5 EPIPHANI Upon returning from injury, he is shy in the offensive phase and physically suffers in the defensive phase. Substituted after a minute and a half from the start of the third quarter, he does not even make a field goal (4 assists for him).

5 BEDINI It captures some rebounds, even if it is impalpable in attack. He fails to enter the game despite the 20 minutes at his disposal.

7 COULD Beacon of the Pavia attack (4/5 from the field in the first 10 ‘), when his offensive verve stops, Pavia’s engine revs stop. It is unlocked only with a basket in the last fraction when the match is on ice. Single in double figures from Riso Scotti.

5,5 COVIELLO It does not affect in attack, then it unlocks with five precious points, suffering four fouls (but committing three). In the second half he remains dry, coming out for fouls.

5,5 ROVEDA The newcomer scores a nice basket at the start, then loses a bloody ball. Better than Epifani, but he can’t contain Benites.

5 ABE Important first stage for him, a few balls touched and an ingenuity on the throw-in. He only takes one shot in the first two quarters. In the second half he tries, but scores only one field goal and two free throws.

6,5 GREGORY Another ex of the day, granite blocks and handyman. Solid game for the long player from Pavia in the first 20 ‘(6 points and 4 rebounds), while in the second he melts like his teammates.

5,5 COCONUT He was immediately ready on Potì’s assist, while in defense he struggled to contain Broglia’s body (3 fouls in the first 13 ‘). He tries with his heart in the second half

6 GIAMPIERI He scores the first triple in Pavia, then messes up a bit in the dribble and loses a few too many balls. Not accurate in shooting and without his baskets from beyond the arc Pavia does not find the key to the problem (2/8).

