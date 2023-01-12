Home Sports Potter: “Two months ago I was great, Guardiola Arteta and Klopp also criticized. Felix alone does not solve everything”
Sports

Potter: “Two months ago I was great, Guardiola Arteta and Klopp also criticized. Felix alone does not solve everything”

by admin
Potter: “Two months ago I was great, Guardiola Arteta and Klopp also criticized. Felix alone does not solve everything”

The Chelsea coach collects the trust of the club and awaits the Portuguese, but his priority is to get back to scoring points.

Chelsea returns to the field against Fulham to leave behind the heavy knockout against City which raised more than a few doubts about Potter. The technician has already received the trust of the management and has also had the first reinforcement. Joao Felix. The coach, however, believes it is essential to find victories and points before dwelling on the singles. His statements are taken from Football London.

CRITICISM

Potter for the first time had to deal with even fierce criticism of his work. “The pressure is always there. The higher you climb, the higher it rises. In a club with history, tradition and ambitions like Chelsea everything is amplified, for better or for worse. Criticism is part of the job. Guardiola, Arteta and Klopp also had to put up with them. I don’t consider myself perfect, but I remind everyone of my journey and how I got here. Two months ago I was considered a great coach. I recognize that the results have not been good and I accept everything. I spoke to the owner and he gave me his support. I am convinced that fourth place can still be achieved, but I would waste time and energy concentrating on the long term. Chelsea must get back to making results sooner rather than later.”

JOAO

In this sense, the addition of a player like Joao Felix can solve something. “I don’t know why he didn’t go as he hoped at Atletico, he’s certainly an excellent footballer who has important qualities. I’m focused on getting the team back on track. He is not just a problem solver. Clearly Joao is a top player and he can help us, I’ve seen a player with a great personality with the characteristics we need: he can receive and play the ball in confined spaces, make the difference in the three quarters with goals and assists. I can’t wait to work with him. Physically he’s trained regularly and had time to play, so I guess he’s ready. Only a few unknown factors remain linked to the passage from one country to another”.

See also  Two World Cups in a row, men's and women's champions, China's speed climbing benchmarking world record aims at Paris

January 11 – 5.33pm

© breaking latest news

You may also like

Naomi Osaka is expecting a child: the former...

CF Montreal, sensational change on the bench: Sandro...

Mixed joys and sorrows for Malaysia Badminton Open...

Rome, new hypotheses on the third shirt by...

Wiggins abused as a young man: now the...

Fight hard to pass the level, pointing at...

Carabao Cup, Manchester City eliminated by Southampton. Nottingham...

The siege of the audience lost all chances...

Spanish Super Cup, Real in the final: Valencia...

Milan-Turin 0-1, Juric: “Coppa Italia, wonderful guys”

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy