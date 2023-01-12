The Chelsea coach collects the trust of the club and awaits the Portuguese, but his priority is to get back to scoring points.

Chelsea returns to the field against Fulham to leave behind the heavy knockout against City which raised more than a few doubts about Potter. The technician has already received the trust of the management and has also had the first reinforcement. Joao Felix. The coach, however, believes it is essential to find victories and points before dwelling on the singles. His statements are taken from Football London.

CRITICISM — Potter for the first time had to deal with even fierce criticism of his work. “The pressure is always there. The higher you climb, the higher it rises. In a club with history, tradition and ambitions like Chelsea everything is amplified, for better or for worse. Criticism is part of the job. Guardiola, Arteta and Klopp also had to put up with them. I don’t consider myself perfect, but I remind everyone of my journey and how I got here. Two months ago I was considered a great coach. I recognize that the results have not been good and I accept everything. I spoke to the owner and he gave me his support. I am convinced that fourth place can still be achieved, but I would waste time and energy concentrating on the long term. Chelsea must get back to making results sooner rather than later.”

JOAO — In this sense, the addition of a player like Joao Felix can solve something. “I don’t know why he didn’t go as he hoped at Atletico, he’s certainly an excellent footballer who has important qualities. I’m focused on getting the team back on track. He is not just a problem solver. Clearly Joao is a top player and he can help us, I’ve seen a player with a great personality with the characteristics we need: he can receive and play the ball in confined spaces, make the difference in the three quarters with goals and assists. I can’t wait to work with him. Physically he’s trained regularly and had time to play, so I guess he’s ready. Only a few unknown factors remain linked to the passage from one country to another”. See also Two World Cups in a row, men's and women's champions, China's speed climbing benchmarking world record aims at Paris

