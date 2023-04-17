Home » Powder throw and sticking: World Snooker Championships suspended after protest
Sports

Powder throw and sticking: World Snooker Championships suspended after protest

by admin
Powder throw and sticking: World Snooker Championships suspended after protest

Ein protest has caused the game to be suspended and postponed at the Snooker World Championships in Sheffield. A man jumped onto one of the two pool tables at the Crucible Theater in Sheffield on Monday night. From an opened sachet, he spilled an orange powdery substance on the table. The match between Robert Milkins and Joe Perry had begun there on the third evening of the tournament.

The game was initially interrupted and the table cleaned with a vacuum cleaner. It should then be covered with a fresh cloth. While it was initially said in the arena that the match should continue as soon as possible, the World Snooker Tour later announced that the first session between Milkins and Perry should now only begin on Tuesday evening.

also read

As the broadcaster Eurosport reported, a protester also tried to stick to the other table. The Belgian referee Olivier Marteel prevented this. There, after a 40-minute break, the game that started in the morning between Mark Allen from Northern Ireland and Fan Zhengyi from China was continued. There is a partition between the two tables that can be removed. The background to the protest initially remained unclear.

See also  Immowelt analysis: 27 percent more expensive within three months - rental prices in Berlin at a high

You may also like

Classification of Champions League scorers 2022 – 2023

Champions League: Manchester City too strong for Bayern

Béziers and Mulhouse qualify for the semi-finals of...

Brighton 3-2 Everton: Elisabeth Terland double helps Brighton...

Clarisse Crémer leaves with a new sponsor, L’Occitane...

Manchester United 1-0 Arsenal: United go four points...

It’s not over yet, says the Hradec coach....

Darius Garland scored 32 points in the Cavs’...

Ex-cross-country skier Hoffmann ends 30-year career

Milan, will the money arrive for the big...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy