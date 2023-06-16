Power and CCTV failure in Montreal

EA CCTV glitch has brought Formula 1 to a standstill in Montreal. Shortly after the start of the first practice session, race control interrupted the first practice session in Canada on Friday with a red flag for safety reasons because the rule enforcement officers could not access all the cameras on the track. Because the defect could not be fixed quickly enough by the organizers, training could not be restarted.

The pilots climbed out of their cars in the garages without having achieved anything. The tens of thousands of spectators waited in vain for action on the Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve. At first, a mishap at Alpine pilot Pierre Gasly seemed to be the reason for the forced break. The Frenchman rolled out on the track shortly after the start with a damaged clutch. But even after Gasly’s car had been cleared of the asphalt, the pit lane remained closed on the instructions of the race control.

“It would hit us massively”

“Local organizers are working to fix the problem. Until then, for safety reasons, we cannot restart the unit, ”said the world association Fia. A power outage could have been the cause of the video glitch. Finally, the race stewards decided to break off the session and extend the second practice session by half an hour.

The loss of training time this year is even more unpleasant for the Formula 1 drivers. Both Friday training sessions have each been shortened by half an hour to just 60 minutes. This means that the drivers have significantly less time to set up their cars for qualifying and the race. However, there is a risk of trouble: Persistent rain is forecast for the remainder of the day and also for the weekend in weather-prone Montreal.

Helmut Marko, advisor to world champion Max Verstappen’s Red Bull team, was not at all satisfied. “It would hit us massively if the second training session was wet,” he said on Sky. Before the eighth round of the season on Sunday (8 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for Formula 1 and on Sky), Red Bull driver Max Verstappen leads the overall standings with a 53-point lead over team-mate Sergio Perez. The Red Bull drivers have won all seven races this year, Verstappen triumphed five times and Perez twice.